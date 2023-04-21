President signs Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill 2023 into law

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday signed the Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill 2023. The president gave approval to the bill in accordance with Article 75 of the Constitution.

Meanwhile, President Alvi has also approved the formation of the Board of Governors of the National Council of the Arts Institute, Lahore.

Rs300bn taxation measures thru Ord on the way

The president has accorded the approval under the National Council of Arts Institute Act 2021.

