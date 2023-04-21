New procedure for clearance of export cargoes implemented

KARACHI: Collectorate of Customs Exports (CCE) has implemented a new procedure for the clearance of export cargoes after the roll-out of the “Batch Feeding Module” under the WeBOC system and the closure of One Customs.

According to SOP issued by CCE, the new procedure aims to ensure smooth and hassle-free clearance of export cargoes and applies to specific types of cargo.

The type of cargo allowed under Batch Feeding Module includes the re-export of consignments imported through One Customs, exports related to the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission and Defence Stores, and exports of any type of bulk cargo where the WeBOC Module has not been rolled out yet.

Major changes in WeBOC customs clearance system made

In addition, frustrated cargo and cross-stuffing of goods in containers, exports of cargo under Section 22A of the Customs Act 1969, and other cases of exports where the WeBOC Module has not been rolled out, in such cases, permission from the collector is necessary for filing a Goods Declaration (GD) under the Batch Feeding Module.

A central Batch Feeding Cell will be established at the Exports Office located at Pakistan International Container Terminal. The principal appraiser and appraiser nominated will perform duties as the verification officer and batch feeding officer, respectively.

The Batch Feeding Officer will maintain a Central Batch Feeding Register and manually record the details of GDs filed under Batch Feeding Module. The numbering in the GD Register will be the same as allotted by the system in continuous serial numbers that culminate on the last day of the Financial Year.

The exporter or their authorized clearing agent will submit an application containing the NTN of the exporter, details of financial instruments, details of goods, destination, and reasons for allowing GD under Batch Feeding Module to the concerned AC/DC (Shed) well before the expected time of the outbound Ocean Going Vessel.

The AC/DC (Shed) will check the particulars of GD, NTN through online verification and also verify the Financial Instruments through the WeBOC module “Form E Verification Officer-One Customs.”

After permission is accorded by AC/DC, the exporter or their authorized clearing agent will file a manual GD (five copies) as per Section 131 of the Customs Act 1969 immediately with all the following documents at the Export Section of the concerned office: Invoice, Packing List, Details of Financial Instruments, Documents/ Certificates required under Export Policy Order in vogue, Other supporting documents like BG, IB, Undertaking, Proforma, etc., if required, any other relevant document.

After examination of the cargo, the examining officer will record the examination report on the reverse of GD under their signatures and stamp. On receipt of the GD after completion of examination of goods, the assessing officer will carefully scrutinize the examination report.

Details like valuation/PCTs, classification, etc will be checked along with requirements in the light of Export Policy Order (EPO) in vogue. The representative samples, if taken, will be forwarded to the custom house lab / any other lab as the case may be. However, the fees/expenses for lab-testing shall be borne by the exporter. In cases involving mis-declarations, the assessment section will process the case for contravention in a separate file accordingly.

This new procedure is effective immediately until further notice. The move is expected to streamline the clearance process for exports and ensure smooth operations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023