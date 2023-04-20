AVN 66.47 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.26%)
European shares slip as investors eye more corporate earnings

Reuters Published 20 Apr, 2023 12:54pm
European shares edged lower on Thursday following a mixed bag of earnings on Wall Street, while investors awaited more economic data from the euro zone and corporate results to assess the strength of the region.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.2%, with utilities and automobile shares dragging the index, falling 1.2% and 2.1%, respectively.

However, bank shares rose 1.0%, limiting losses.

Investors will keep a close eye on consumer confidence data, due at 1400 GMT, which is expected to show a slight improvement in consumers’ expectations of the economic conditions in the region in April compared to a month ago.

On earnings front, Sartorius AG dropped 11.0% after the Franco-German lab equipment maker reported a decline in Q1 2023 sales revenue and earnings.

European shares end marginally lower as ASML weighs on tech stocks

Sweden’s AB Volvo rose 1% as the truck maker lifted its outlook for key heavy-duty truck markets in Europe and North America this year on Thursday. German producer prices rose less than expected in March.

Producer prices of industrial products were up 7.5% year-on-year, compared to a Reuters poll that had indicated a rise of 9.8%.

European shares

