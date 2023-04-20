AVN 66.47 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.26%)
BAFL 28.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.39%)
BOP 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.37%)
DFML 10.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
DGKC 44.76 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.81%)
EPCL 45.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.66%)
FCCL 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (13.04%)
FLYNG 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.45%)
GGL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.89%)
HUBC 71.00 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (2.1%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
KAPCO 25.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.01%)
LOTCHEM 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
MLCF 26.77 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.52%)
NETSOL 74.79 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.44%)
OGDC 87.50 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.25%)
PAEL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.23%)
PIBTL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.49%)
PPL 68.35 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.38%)
PRL 13.55 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (7.97%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-6.36%)
SNGP 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.2%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.15%)
TPLP 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 109.44 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.63%)
UNITY 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.38%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,194 Increased By 62.6 (1.52%)
BR30 14,919 Increased By 171.4 (1.16%)
KSE100 41,051 Increased By 551.2 (1.36%)
KSE30 15,325 Increased By 229.6 (1.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

67 million children missed out on vaccines because of Covid: UNICEF

AFP Published 20 Apr, 2023 12:22pm
Follow us

UNITED NATIONS: Some 67 million children partially or fully missed routine vaccines globally between 2019 and 2021 because of lockdowns and health care disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the United Nations said Wednesday.

“More than a decade of hard-earned gains in routine childhood immunization have been eroded,” read a new report from the UN’s children’s agency, UNICEF, adding that getting back on track “will be challenging.”

Of the 67 million children whose vaccinations were “severely disrupted,” 48 million missed out on routine vaccines entirely, UNICEF said, flagging concerns about potential polio and measles outbreaks.

Vaccine coverage among children declined in 112 countries and the percent of children vaccinated worldwide slipped 5 points to 81 percent – a low not seen since 2008. Africa and South Asia were particularly hard hit.

“Worryingly, the backsliding during the pandemic came at the end of a decade when, in broad terms, growth in childhood immunization had stagnated,” the report said.

Vaccines save 4.4 million lives each year, a number the United Nations figures could jump to 5.8 million by 2030 if its ambitious targets to leave “no one behind” are met.

“Vaccines have played a really important role in allowing more children to live healthy, long lives,” Brian Keeley, the report’s editor in chief, told AFP.

“Any decline at all in vaccination rates is worrying.”

PTA, Unicef team up to promote safe online environment for kids

Before the introduction of a vaccine in 1963, measles killed approximately 2.6 million people each year, mostly children. By 2021, that number had fallen to 128,000.

But between 2019 and 2021, the percentage of children vaccinated against measles fell from 86 percent to 81 percent, and the number of cases in 2022 doubled compared to 2021.

Declining vaccine confidence

The slide in vaccination rates could be compounded by other crises, Keeley warned, from climate change to food insecurity.

“You’ve got increasing number of conflicts, economic stagnation in a lot of countries, climate emergencies, and so on,” he said.

“This all sort of makes it harder and harder for health systems and countries to meet vaccination needs.”

UNICEF called on governments “to double-down on their commitment to increase financing for immunization” with special attention on accelerating “catch-up” vaccination efforts for those who missed their shots.

The report also raised concerns about a drop in people’s confidence in vaccines, seen in 52 out of 55 countries surveyed.

“We cannot allow confidence in routine immunizations to become another victim of the pandemic,” Catherine Russell, UNICEF’s executive director, said in a statement. “Otherwise, the next wave of deaths could be of more children with measles, diphtheria or other preventable diseases.”

Vaccine confidence can be “volatile and time specific,” the report said, noting that “further analysis will be required to determine if the findings are indicative of a longer-term trend” beyond the pandemic.

Overall, it said that support for vaccines “remains relatively strong.”

In about half of the 55 countries surveyed, more than 80 percent of respondents “perceived vaccines as important for children.”

“There is reason to be somewhat hopeful that services are recovering in quite a few countries,” said Keeley, who added that preliminary vaccination data from 2022 showed encouraging signs.

But even getting numbers back up to pre-pandemic levels will take years, he said, not including reaching “the children who were missing before the pandemic.”

“And they are not an insubstantial number.”

UNITED NATIONS UNICEF Covid 19 pandemic

Comments

1000 characters

67 million children missed out on vaccines because of Covid: UNICEF

SC resumes hearing plea seeking to hold all elections at same time

Intra-day update: Bullish trend at PSX, KSE-100 up over 550 points

Intra-day update: rupee maintains positive momentum against US dollar

FM Bilawal to visit India in May: FO

Jul-Mar 2022-23: Govt borrowing declines 39.18pc to $7.76bn YoY

‘Controversial’ SC bill to become law today nevertheless

Smart meters, TMS: World Bank asks three Discos to start bidding process

PAC directs FIA to seize property, freeze bank accounts of Hascol

Wapda receivables touch the Rs232.6bn mark

Wheat flour, sugar and urea: FBR specifies ‘designated areas’ near borders to check smuggling

Read more stories