AVN 66.47 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.26%)
BAFL 28.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.39%)
BOP 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.37%)
DFML 10.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
DGKC 44.76 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.81%)
EPCL 45.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.66%)
FCCL 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (13.04%)
FLYNG 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.45%)
GGL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.89%)
HUBC 71.00 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (2.1%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
KAPCO 25.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.01%)
LOTCHEM 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
MLCF 26.77 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.52%)
NETSOL 74.79 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.44%)
OGDC 87.50 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.25%)
PAEL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.23%)
PIBTL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.49%)
PPL 68.35 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.38%)
PRL 13.55 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (7.97%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-6.36%)
SNGP 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.2%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.15%)
TPLP 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 109.44 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.63%)
UNITY 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.38%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,193 Increased By 62.1 (1.5%)
BR30 14,926 Increased By 178.3 (1.21%)
KSE100 41,051 Increased By 551.2 (1.36%)
KSE30 15,325 Increased By 229.6 (1.52%)
Apr 20, 2023
Gold prices ease with central bank rate moves in focus

Reuters Published 20 Apr, 2023 10:58am
Gold prices inched down on Thursday, after hitting a more than two-week low in the previous session, as investors grappled with the likelihood of more interest rate hikes by central banks to contain inflationary pressures.

Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,992.23 per ounce, as of 0332 GMT.

US gold futures fell 0.2% to $2,004.00.

“Despite gold’s break below $1,980 yesterday, investors were quick to snap up the quick discount and drive spot prices back above this key support level… But we’re also on guard for the US Federal Reserve members to remain hawkish into Saturday’s blackout period ahead of the Fed’s next meeting,” said Matt Simpson, a senior market analyst at City Index.

New York Fed President John Williams said on Wednesday that inflation is still at problematic levels and the Fed will act to lower it.

The CME FedWatch tool shows markets pricing in an 83.7% chance of a 25 basis-point hike in May. Rate hikes reduce non-interest bearing gold’s appeal as it raises the metal’s opportunity cost.

The Fed will deliver a final 25-basis-point rate increase in May and then hold rates steady for the rest of 2023, according to economists in a Reuters poll.

“A slew of hawkish comments from the Fed, European Central Bank and Swiss National Bank combined with stubbornly high UK inflation has investors second-guessing their calls for rate cuts this year,” Simpson added.

Britain’s consumer price inflation stayed in double-digit territory in March, while Euro zone inflation eased last month but underlying readings remained stubbornly high, bolstering expectations for more rate hikes from the Bank of England and the ECB.

Gold climbs back above $2,000 on dollar retreat

The dollar index was steady.

A stronger dollar increases gold’s cost to buyers holding other currencies.

Spot silver lost 0.5% at $25.12 per ounce, platinum fell 0.4% to $1,085.81 and palladium dipped 0.5% to $1,607.49.

