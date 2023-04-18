AVN 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.74%)
BAFL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.71%)
BOP 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
DGKC 44.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.58%)
EPCL 44.52 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.27%)
FCCL 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.77%)
FFL 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.75%)
FLYNG 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.19%)
GGL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
HUBC 69.64 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.07%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KAPCO 25.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.15%)
KEL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1%)
LOTCHEM 24.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.43%)
MLCF 26.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
NETSOL 74.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
OGDC 86.03 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.2%)
PAEL 10.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.84%)
PIBTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
PPL 67.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.1%)
PRL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.41%)
TELE 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.75%)
TPLP 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.86%)
TRG 108.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.21%)
UNITY 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,126 Increased By 25.3 (0.62%)
BR30 14,711 Increased By 39.3 (0.27%)
KSE100 40,448 Increased By 201.4 (0.5%)
KSE30 15,080 Increased By 88.1 (0.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold climbs back above $2,000 on dollar retreat

Reuters Published 18 Apr, 2023 06:38pm
Follow us

Gold prices climbed back above the $2,000 level on Tuesday, buoyed by a weaker dollar, while investors looked for more clarity on the U.S. Federal Reserve’s rate hike path.

Spot gold was up 0.5% at $2,003.82 per ounce by 1214 GMT, after hitting a two-week low of $1,981.19 in the previous session. U.S. gold futures were also up 0.5% at $2,016.60.

“Gold’s near-10% year-to-date climb has been largely predicated on its role as a safe haven as markets kept a wary eye over recession and financial instability risks,” said Han Tan, chief market analyst at Exinity.

However, bids for a fresh record high may be curtailed until there is greater certainty to Fed rate cuts later this year, Tan added.

The CME FedWatch tool shows that markets are pricing in an 83.5% chance of a 25-basis-point hike in May, followed by increased expectations of a pause later in the year.

Gold is considered a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainties, but higher interest rates dim the non-yielding bullion’s appeal.

Gold slides below $2,000; market eyes rate hike cues

With the majority of U.S. data over the past few days pointing to an economic slowdown and a weakening dollar, the background influences remain supportive for gold, said StoneX analyst Rhona O’Conell in a note.

Focus will now be on comments from Fed officials this week before they enter a blackout period from April 22, ahead of the central bank’s May 2-3 meeting.

Gold will remain supported if investors remain of the view that the scarring from the banking crisis will lead to tighter credit conditions, said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA in a note.

The dollar edged lower, making bullion cheaper for overseas buyers.

Spot silver was flat at $25.10 per ounce, platinum gained 2.6% to $1,075.62, while palladium shot up 3.5% to $1,614.87.

Gold Gold Prices gold price LME gold

Comments

1000 characters

Gold climbs back above $2,000 on dollar retreat

Pakistan’s textile exports plunge 22.6% in March

Rupee regains winning momentum, settles at 283.9 against US dollar

China ready to facilitate Middle East peace: state media

SBP, ECP submit reports on release of election fund in Supreme Court

Pak Suzuki Motor Company records highest ever quarterly loss of Rs12.9bn

The Organic Meat Company to export pet food to Canada

Late session rally props KSE-100 Index upward

Landslide in Khyber Pass buries trucks, kills at least two people

34 million Afghans in poverty under Taliban rule: UN

Apple craze draws long queues at opening of first India store

Read more stories