AVN 66.40 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.16%)
BAFL 28.83 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.16%)
BOP 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.43 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.78%)
DFML 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
DGKC 44.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 45.89 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.19%)
FCCL 11.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
FFL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (12.5%)
FLYNG 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.93%)
GGL 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HUBC 70.70 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.67%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
KAPCO 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
KEL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.01%)
LOTCHEM 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
MLCF 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.63%)
NETSOL 75.30 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.13%)
OGDC 87.41 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.15%)
PAEL 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
PIBTL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.73%)
PPL 68.25 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.23%)
PRL 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (7.09%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.45%)
SNGP 40.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
TELE 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.53%)
TPLP 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TRG 109.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.37%)
UNITY 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.84%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,189 Increased By 57.7 (1.4%)
BR30 14,904 Increased By 156.9 (1.06%)
KSE100 41,022 Increased By 522.2 (1.29%)
KSE30 15,302 Increased By 205.9 (1.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India bond yields seen little changed before RBI minutes

Reuters Published 20 Apr, 2023 10:44am
Follow us

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields were largely unchanged on Thursday, as traders awaited fresh cues from the minutes of the Reserve Bank of India’s latest policy meeting, due later in the day.

The 10-year benchmark 7.26% 2032 bond yield was at 7.2236% as of 10:00 a.m. IST, after closing at 7.2251% in the previous session.

Commentary from the central bank officials would provide crucial insight into the RBI’s thinking and could guide the markets, a trader with a primary dealership said.

The minutes from the Monetary Policy Committee meeting will come after market hours and will provide clarity on the central bank’s stance on interest rates.

The RBI had surprised markets earlier this month by holding its key policy rate at 6.50%, against wide expectations of a 25 basis point hike.

India’s retail inflation falling to 5.66% in March, below the central bank’s upper tolerance level of 6%, has cemented bets of a prolonged pause.

Nomura expects retail inflation to drop to a 4.5% to 4.7% range in April, its lowest in 18 months, after staying above the RBI’s upper threshold for most of the previous financial year.

Market participants will also keep an eye on moves by state-run banks, as they are likely to wait for government bond prices to drop before rebuilding positions after offloading notes over the past month to book profits.

India bond yields flattish as benchmark near par levels

State-run banks have net sold bonds worth over 460 billion rupees ($5.60 billion) in last 25 trading sessions, data from Clearing Corporation of India showed.

Meanwhile, the 10-year US yield continues to hover around 3.60% as odds of a rate hike by the US Federal Reserve on May 3 have risen to around 90%.

The current target range is 4.75%-5.00%, up from near zero in March 2022.

Indian government bond yields

Comments

1000 characters

India bond yields seen little changed before RBI minutes

SC resumes hearing plea seeking to hold all elections at same time

Intra-day update: Bullish trend at PSX, KSE-100 up over 550 points

Intra-day update: rupee maintains positive momentum against US dollar

FM Bilawal to visit India in May: FO

Jul-Mar 2022-23: Govt borrowing declines 39.18pc to $7.76bn YoY

‘Controversial’ SC bill to become law today nevertheless

Smart meters, TMS: World Bank asks three Discos to start bidding process

PAC directs FIA to seize property, freeze bank accounts of Hascol

Wapda receivables touch the Rs232.6bn mark

Wheat flour, sugar and urea: FBR specifies ‘designated areas’ near borders to check smuggling

Read more stories