AVN 65.80 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.24%)
BAFL 28.73 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.81%)
BOP 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 3.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.83%)
DGKC 44.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 45.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.33%)
FCCL 11.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.46%)
FLYNG 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
GGL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
HUBC 70.16 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.89%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KAPCO 25.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.43%)
KEL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.01%)
LOTCHEM 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.32%)
MLCF 26.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.46%)
NETSOL 74.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.42%)
OGDC 86.49 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.08%)
PAEL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
PIBTL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
PPL 67.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.18%)
PRL 12.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.73%)
SNGP 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 14.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
TRG 108.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.09%)
UNITY 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
BR100 4,164 Increased By 33.4 (0.81%)
BR30 14,784 Increased By 36.8 (0.25%)
KSE100 40,820 Increased By 320.2 (0.79%)
KSE30 15,215 Increased By 119 (0.79%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil may retrace to 3,680 ringgit

Reuters Published 20 Apr, 2023 09:46am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may retrace to 3,680 ringgit per tonne, following its failure to break a resistance at 3,807 ringgit.

The rise from 3,567 ringgit seems to have been driven by a wave C, which is supposed to travel into a wide range of 3,864-4,047 ringgit.

The pause of this wave around 3,807 ringgit, along with the following drop, suggests the completion of the first part of the wave C.

Theoretically, the current fall may extend to any level above 3,567 ringgit.

A small gap forming on Tuesday indicates a target of 3,680 ringgit.

A break above 3,807 ringgit could lead to a gain into 3,864-3,934 ringgit range.

Palm oil finishes lower as heavy crude losses weigh

On the daily chart, a resistance at 3,801 ringgit is working along with the one at 3,807 ringgit on the hourly chart to stop the rise.

Together, these resistances may force the contract to retrace to 3,686 ringgit, near 3,680 ringgit (hourly chart).

Palm Oil

Comments

1000 characters

Palm oil may retrace to 3,680 ringgit

‘Controversial’ SC bill to become law today nevertheless

Punjab, KP polls: SC summons political parties

‘Reign of terror’ controlled by ‘another force’, claims Imran

Smart meters, TMS: World Bank asks three Discos to start bidding process

PAC directs FIA to seize property, freeze bank accounts of Hascol

Wapda receivables touch the Rs232.6bn mark

Wheat flour, sugar and urea: FBR specifies ‘designated areas’ near borders to check smuggling

PM for removing impediments to import of solar panels, other parts

Govt fails to implement WB-recommended tax reforms

PM orders confiscation of vehicles with expired ‘Carnet de Passage’ limit

Read more stories