Wheat flour, sugar and urea: FBR specifies ‘designated areas’ near borders to check smuggling

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has specified border areas of Afghanistan, India and Iran as designated areas where smuggling of notified “essential commodities”, i.e., wheat flour, sugar and urea would be checked for immediate seizure of these items.

The FBR has issued an SRO 499(I)/ 2023 here on Wednesday.

According to the notification, in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 177 of the Customs Act, 1969 and in supersession of all previous notifications issued under this section, the FBR has notified the area of ten kilometres adjacent to the frontier of Pakistan, Afghanistan, India and Iran and within 50 kilometres in the following districts to be the area to which this section shall apply, namely Zhob, Sherani, Qilla Saifullah, Pishin, Qilla Abdullah, Chaman, Noshki and Chagai.

Recently, the Board has declared wheat and wheat flour, sugar and urea as “essential commodities” to take action against smugglers of these items.

After issuance of the SRO 499(I)/2023 dated April 19, 2023, the customs and the law enforcement agencies having anti-smuggling powers can seize essential commodities (smuggled items), i.e., sugar, wheat, flour and urea.

The FBR has given legal backing to the Customs department to take action against smuggling of “essential commodities”, i.e., wheat and wheat flour, sugar and urea.

Under section 177 of the Customs Act, there is a restriction on the possession of goods in certain areas. This section shall apply to such areas adjacent to the frontier of Pakistan as may, from time to time, be notified by the Board in the official Gazette.

In any area to which this section for the time being applies, no person shall have in his possession or control any such goods or class of goods in excess of such quantity or value as may from time to time be notified by the Federal Government or, with the previous approval of the Federal Government, by the Provincial Government, in the official Gazette, except under a permit granted by the Government which issued the notification in respect of the particular goods or class of goods, or by an officer authorized by such Government.

