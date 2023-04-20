AVN 65.80 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.24%)
BAFL 28.73 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.81%)
BOP 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 3.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.83%)
DGKC 44.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 45.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.33%)
FCCL 11.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.46%)
FLYNG 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
GGL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
HUBC 70.16 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.89%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KAPCO 25.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.43%)
KEL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.01%)
LOTCHEM 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.32%)
MLCF 26.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.46%)
NETSOL 74.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.42%)
OGDC 86.49 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.08%)
PAEL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
PIBTL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
PPL 67.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.18%)
PRL 12.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.73%)
SNGP 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 14.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
TRG 108.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.09%)
UNITY 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
BR100 4,164 Increased By 33.4 (0.81%)
BR30 14,784 Increased By 36.8 (0.25%)
KSE100 40,820 Increased By 320.2 (0.79%)
KSE30 15,215 Increased By 119 (0.79%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Wheat flour, sugar and urea: FBR specifies ‘designated areas’ near borders to check smuggling

Sohail Sarfraz Published April 20, 2023 Updated April 20, 2023 08:35am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has specified border areas of Afghanistan, India and Iran as designated areas where smuggling of notified “essential commodities”, i.e., wheat flour, sugar and urea would be checked for immediate seizure of these items.

The FBR has issued an SRO 499(I)/ 2023 here on Wednesday.

According to the notification, in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 177 of the Customs Act, 1969 and in supersession of all previous notifications issued under this section, the FBR has notified the area of ten kilometres adjacent to the frontier of Pakistan, Afghanistan, India and Iran and within 50 kilometres in the following districts to be the area to which this section shall apply, namely Zhob, Sherani, Qilla Saifullah, Pishin, Qilla Abdullah, Chaman, Noshki and Chagai.

Four ‘essential’ commodities: Customs given legal backing to take action against smuggling

Recently, the Board has declared wheat and wheat flour, sugar and urea as “essential commodities” to take action against smugglers of these items.

After issuance of the SRO 499(I)/2023 dated April 19, 2023, the customs and the law enforcement agencies having anti-smuggling powers can seize essential commodities (smuggled items), i.e., sugar, wheat, flour and urea.

The FBR has given legal backing to the Customs department to take action against smuggling of “essential commodities”, i.e., wheat and wheat flour, sugar and urea.

Under section 177 of the Customs Act, there is a restriction on the possession of goods in certain areas. This section shall apply to such areas adjacent to the frontier of Pakistan as may, from time to time, be notified by the Board in the official Gazette.

In any area to which this section for the time being applies, no person shall have in his possession or control any such goods or class of goods in excess of such quantity or value as may from time to time be notified by the Federal Government or, with the previous approval of the Federal Government, by the Provincial Government, in the official Gazette, except under a permit granted by the Government which issued the notification in respect of the particular goods or class of goods, or by an officer authorized by such Government.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Sugar FBR essential commodities wheat flour urea smuggling of wheat Pakistani border

Comments

1000 characters

Wheat flour, sugar and urea: FBR specifies ‘designated areas’ near borders to check smuggling

‘Controversial’ SC bill to become law today nevertheless

Punjab, KP polls: SC summons political parties

‘Reign of terror’ controlled by ‘another force’, claims Imran

Smart meters, TMS: World Bank asks three Discos to start bidding process

PAC directs FIA to seize property, freeze bank accounts of Hascol

Wapda receivables touch the Rs232.6bn mark

PM for removing impediments to import of solar panels, other parts

Govt fails to implement WB-recommended tax reforms

PM orders confiscation of vehicles with expired ‘Carnet de Passage’ limit

Read more stories