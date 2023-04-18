Four ‘essential’ commodities: Customs given legal backing to take action against smuggling

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has declared wheat and wheat flour, sugar and urea as “essential commodities” to take action against smugglers of these items during the holy month of Ramazan.

In this regard, the FBR has issued SRO 495(I)/203 here on Monday.

The decision is a part of the strategy for countrywide action to eradicate the smuggling of sugar and other items.

According to the notification, the Board has notified the following goods as essential commodities: wheat and wheat flour, sugar and urea.

Through this notification, the FBR has given legal backing to the Customs department to take action against the smuggling of “essential commodities” i.e. wheat and wheat flour, sugar and urea.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has already authorised a major crackdown against smuggling and hoarding of sugar and profiteering.

The FBR has also included these items in the list of commodities which are subjected to heavy penalties and offences in case of smuggling.

According to the sources, the government has decided to take strict action against those elements involved in smuggling of essential items and to make border control system more active and monitor interprovincial transportation.

The Interior minister reiterated the government’s resolve to take strict action against elements involved in smuggling and their facilitators. The Interior minister has instructed to prevent the excessive supply of essential commodities in the border districts and take action against those involved in the excessive stocking.

He said strict action will be taken against officers and staff involved in smuggling. For this purpose, he stressed the need of launching joint operations and intelligence sharing of the institutions.

The smuggling of essential commodities out of the country needs an emergent step to control it. The FBR will ensure strict action against those who are involved in this illegal activity as well as their facilitators.

The implementation of joint check posts and joint patrolling should be ensured as soon as possible. There is a need to make the border control system more active and monitor interprovincial transportation to check smuggling of essential commodities, sources added.

