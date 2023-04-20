PM for ensuring minimum power load-shedding

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed to ensure minimum load-shedding of electricity during the summer season.

Chairing a meeting to review the situation of electricity load-shedding during summer, and the consumption and production of urea fertilizer, he said the pace of restoration of the Neelum-Jhelum project should be increased.

The meeting was informed about the production of electricity and the expected demand during this summer. Furthermore, with regard to the revival of Neelum Jhelum power project, it was told that the project would be fully restored and start generating the cheap and clean electricity in July this year.