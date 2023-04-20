AVN 65.80 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.24%)
BAFL 28.73 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.81%)
BOP 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 3.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.83%)
DGKC 44.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 45.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.49%)
FCCL 11.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.82%)
FLYNG 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
GGL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
HUBC 70.30 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.09%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KAPCO 25.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.43%)
KEL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.01%)
LOTCHEM 25.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
MLCF 26.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.46%)
NETSOL 74.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.42%)
OGDC 86.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
PAEL 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
PIBTL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
PPL 67.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.18%)
PRL 12.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 40.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TELE 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
TRG 108.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
BR100 4,165 Increased By 34.5 (0.84%)
BR30 14,785 Increased By 37.6 (0.26%)
KSE100 40,845 Increased By 345.7 (0.85%)
KSE30 15,229 Increased By 133.9 (0.89%)
Pakistan

PM for ensuring minimum power load-shedding

NNI Published 20 Apr, 2023 06:30am
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed to ensure minimum load-shedding of electricity during the summer season.

Chairing a meeting to review the situation of electricity load-shedding during summer, and the consumption and production of urea fertilizer, he said the pace of restoration of the Neelum-Jhelum project should be increased.

The meeting was informed about the production of electricity and the expected demand during this summer. Furthermore, with regard to the revival of Neelum Jhelum power project, it was told that the project would be fully restored and start generating the cheap and clean electricity in July this year.

electricity Power load shedding PM Shehbaz Sharif Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project summer season

