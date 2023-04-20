AVN 65.76 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.18%)
Apr 20, 2023
Pakistan

Minister rejects misperception about CBRI

Recorder Report Published 20 Apr, 2023 06:30am
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal has rejected the perception that China’s Belt and Road Initiative (CBRI) is a “debt trap.”

Talking to international media in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said stories are made to create propaganda in global geopolitics of competition.

The minister said wherever BRI has gone; the local people can testify that it has had a very positive impact.

He appreciated China for extending BRI to Pakistan in the shape of CPEC that has given Pakistan a great opportunity in areas of energy, infrastructure, telecommunication, industrial cooperation and in unlocking hidden treasures like the Thar Coal Project.

Iqbal said Gwadar Port City is set to become a major trade and commerce hub in the region with its Free Zone and investment from Chinese companies.

He said goods can be shipped to China through Gwadar in almost one-tenth the distance from the South China Sea.

