SC issues clarification about ‘audit’

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court clarified that the reports about its audit are contrary to the facts, incorrect, and misleading as its audit has been conducted and completed up to 30.06.2021.

SC PRO Hina Firdous on Wednesday issued a clarification, which stated; “Reference news reports regarding audit of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, published widely in the print media on Wednesday, 19th April, 2023, wherein it has been alleged that the said audit has not been conducted for the last ten (10) years and that the Public Accounts Committee has summoned the Registrar Supreme Court accordingly.”

“To set the record straight, the audit of the Supreme Court of Pakistan has been conducted and completed up to 30.06.2021. Audit for the financial year 2021-2022 is under process and can be confirmed from the office of the Auditor General of Pakistan.

“It is, hereby, clarified in concrete terms that such reports are contrary to the facts, incorrect, misleading and are based on erroneous information placed before the Public Accounts Committee.”

