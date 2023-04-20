AVN 65.80 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.24%)
BAFL 28.73 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.81%)
BOP 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 3.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.83%)
DGKC 44.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 45.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.49%)
FCCL 11.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.82%)
FLYNG 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
GGL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
HUBC 70.30 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.09%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KAPCO 25.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.43%)
KEL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.01%)
LOTCHEM 25.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
MLCF 26.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.46%)
NETSOL 74.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.42%)
OGDC 86.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
PAEL 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
PIBTL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
PPL 67.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.18%)
PRL 12.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 40.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TELE 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
TRG 108.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
BR100 4,165 Increased By 33.8 (0.82%)
BR30 14,780 Increased By 32.8 (0.22%)
KSE100 40,834 Increased By 334.3 (0.83%)
KSE30 15,222 Increased By 126.6 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Vote recount in 6 Karachi UCs: IHC annuls ECP's order

Recorder Report Published 20 Apr, 2023 06:30am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday annulled the Election Commission of Pakistan's order on the recount of votes in six union councils (UCs) of Karachi.

Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan passed and order on Jamaat-e-Islami (JI)'s request to stop the recount. The order that the detailed reasons for annulling the order of the ECP will be given later on.

JI lawyers, Qaiser Imam and Hasan Javed Shorosh, and ECP officials and lawyers of other candidates appeared in the court.

On March 22, the ECP’s decision was challenged in an application by JI Karachi's Naib Ameer, Raja Arif Sultan.

Following the petition, the IHC had stayed the implementation of the ECP’s orders regarding the recount in the six UCs of Karachi until the next hearing.

The court had then issued notices to candidates of Karachi's six UCs on which it had suspended a recount of votes.

The court had observed that candidates from the six UCs must be heard before the decision regarding re-polling is made. In addition, the court had extended the suspension on the recount till the next hearing on April 19.

It said the ECP should have conducted re-polling on the six union councils if there was any evidence of rigging.

JI had claimed post-poll rigging and challenged the recount in five UCs of the west district and one in the east.

The court observed that it was the responsibility of the ECP to ensure fair and transparent elections.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Islamabad High Court ECP Jamaat e Islami Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan UCs of karachi

Comments

1000 characters

Vote recount in 6 Karachi UCs: IHC annuls ECP's order

‘Controversial’ SC bill to become law today nevertheless

Punjab, KP polls: SC summons political parties

‘Reign of terror’ controlled by ‘another force’, claims Imran

Smart meters, TMS: World Bank asks three Discos to start bidding process

PAC directs FIA to seize property, freeze bank accounts of Hascol

Wapda receivables touch the Rs232.6bn mark

Wheat flour, sugar and urea: FBR specifies ‘designated areas’ near borders to check smuggling

PM for removing impediments to import of solar panels, other parts

Govt fails to implement WB-recommended tax reforms

PM orders confiscation of vehicles with expired ‘Carnet de Passage’ limit

Read more stories