Vote recount in 6 Karachi UCs: IHC annuls ECP's order

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday annulled the Election Commission of Pakistan's order on the recount of votes in six union councils (UCs) of Karachi.

Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan passed and order on Jamaat-e-Islami (JI)'s request to stop the recount. The order that the detailed reasons for annulling the order of the ECP will be given later on.

JI lawyers, Qaiser Imam and Hasan Javed Shorosh, and ECP officials and lawyers of other candidates appeared in the court.

On March 22, the ECP’s decision was challenged in an application by JI Karachi's Naib Ameer, Raja Arif Sultan.

Following the petition, the IHC had stayed the implementation of the ECP’s orders regarding the recount in the six UCs of Karachi until the next hearing.

The court had then issued notices to candidates of Karachi's six UCs on which it had suspended a recount of votes.

The court had observed that candidates from the six UCs must be heard before the decision regarding re-polling is made. In addition, the court had extended the suspension on the recount till the next hearing on April 19.

It said the ECP should have conducted re-polling on the six union councils if there was any evidence of rigging.

JI had claimed post-poll rigging and challenged the recount in five UCs of the west district and one in the east.

The court observed that it was the responsibility of the ECP to ensure fair and transparent elections.

