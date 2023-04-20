Torkham: relief and search operation in progress

PESHAWAR: On the second day, relief efforts were in progress in Torkham, however no retrieval of the trapped truckers was made possible here on Wednesday.

It is to be stated here that on Tuesday early morning a huge landslide buried nearly 20 export loaded trucks and its drivers in an under-construction trade terminal in Torkham. Through their continuous efforts, the relief teams of Pak Army and FC opened a side route for the trade convoys stuck at the Torkham border.

Last night, in addition to the special engineers unit of the Pak Army, the Army Urban Search and Rescue Team with their many dumpers, dozers and other equipment and machinery remained active in relief activities in the affected area.

After identifying the bodies of 4 more people from the debris, the search operation of the relief teams continued. According to the situation so far, as many as 12 were injured and three bodies have been removed from the wreckage.

Joint efforts of Pakistan Army, FC and civil administration are in order to clear the way as soon as possible. According to the Rescue 1122 Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Khatir Ahmad said that the relief had continued for the last thirty hours and rescue workers from Khyber, Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda and Mardan districts beside Pak army rescuers participated in it.

