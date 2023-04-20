SAPM speaks about importance of public communication and tech skills development via digital platforms in healthcare

KARACHI: Minister of State and Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) for Public Communication and Digital Platforms, Fahd Haroon attended an Iftar dinner organised by Cordoba Care Institute of Health Management in Karachi. The dinner was attended by leading medical professionals, educationists, members of civil society organisations and top corporate and media representatives.

During the event, Haroon spoke about the importance of public communication and tech skills development via digital platforms in healthcare, especially with reference to the need for human resource training for quality healthcare professionals.

He emphasised that these professionals are not only required in Pakistan to uplift the local health

care system but also have great potential export demand in the Middle East, Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

He highlighted that the Government of Pakistan is working on making healthcare services available through digital platforms and means and that in this regard the public communication ecosystem will play an important role in creating awareness and behavior-change for the usage of digital healthcare services for the greater good and well-being of society.

Fahd Haroon also emphasized the significance of international digital platforms in offering substantial learning and knowledge resources

for healthcare professionals, providing an ideal mode for disseminating effective healthcare training.

He focused on the importance of healthcare professionals keeping themselves updated with the latest trends and developments in healthcare and medicine through not only physical but also tech platforms.

Moreover, he highlighted the crucial role of public communication in identifying and addressing the health challenges faced by citizens in their respective communities.

Malik Ahmad Jalal, CEO & Founder of the Cordoba Care Institute of Health Management (CCI), said, “We are honored to have Mr Haroon join us to celebrate the achievements of Cordoba Care Institute in the field of healthcare training. CCI strives to provide quality healthcare services through training and capacity building of the healthcare professionals, particularly from underserved communities.”

He said, “Pakistan faces an acute shortage of 600,000 medical technicians or 1/9th of our need as per the WHO standards. Cordoba Care Institute’s mission is to improve public health through practical and soft skills focused training of nursing and allied healthcare professionals.”

He said, “CCI actively works on job placement, and career counselling and has an over 90 percent job placement rate of its graduates, who secure salaries between Rs 23,000 to Rs 33,000 per month for their technical competence and soft skills training.”

