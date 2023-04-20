AVN 65.85 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.32%)
BAFL 28.86 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.26%)
BOP 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
DFML 10.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 44.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
EPCL 45.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
FCCL 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
FFL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.75%)
FLYNG 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
GGL 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
HUBC 70.01 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.68%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KAPCO 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
KEL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.01%)
LOTCHEM 25.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
MLCF 26.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.46%)
NETSOL 74.97 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.68%)
OGDC 86.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.21%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
PIBTL 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
PPL 67.56 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.21%)
PRL 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
TELE 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 108.98 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.21%)
UNITY 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
WTL 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,156 Increased By 25.2 (0.61%)
BR30 14,781 Increased By 33.3 (0.23%)
KSE100 40,790 Increased By 290.8 (0.72%)
KSE30 15,202 Increased By 106 (0.7%)
FTSE 100 snaps eight-day winning streak

Reuters Published 20 Apr, 2023 06:30am
LONDON: UK’s FTSE 100 ended lower on Wednesday, snapping its longest winning streak in about 29 months, as consumer inflation stayed in double-digit territory, boosting bets for one more rate hike from the Bank of England at its May monetary policy meet.

Data showed Britain now has Western Europe’s highest rate of consumer price inflation, with prices for food and non-alcoholic drinks 19.1% higher in March than a year earlier - the biggest such increase since August 1977.

“They (BoE) will come out as hawkish, but when push comes to shove, they probably will be more sensitive to recessionary worries than inflationary worries,” said James Baxter, founder of Tideway Wealth.

Traders now see a 98.2% probability of a 25-basis-point hike in May, with interest rates peaking in November.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 closed 0.1% down, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 fell 0.5%.

However bucking the trend, food, beverages and tobacco sector advanced 1.7% on the heels of sticky inflation numbers.

“Companies that can put inflation through to prices and not be held ransom is going to do well in a rising inflationary market,” Baxter added Energy stocks slid 0.9% and were the biggest drag on the commodity-heavy FTSE 100, tracking weakness in crude oil prices.

FTSE 100 FTSE FTSE 250 FTSE index

