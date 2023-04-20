AVN 65.85 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.32%)
BAFL 28.73 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.81%)
BOP 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
DFML 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.83%)
DGKC 44.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 45.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.51%)
FCCL 11.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.46%)
FLYNG 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
GGL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
HUBC 70.11 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.82%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KAPCO 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
KEL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.01%)
LOTCHEM 25.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
MLCF 26.46 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.34%)
NETSOL 74.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.42%)
OGDC 86.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
PAEL 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
PIBTL 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
PPL 67.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.16%)
PRL 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.73%)
SNGP 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.2%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.63%)
TRG 108.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
UNITY 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
BR100 4,168 Increased By 36.6 (0.89%)
BR30 14,775 Increased By 27.7 (0.19%)
KSE100 40,841 Increased By 341.8 (0.84%)
KSE30 15,225 Increased By 129.5 (0.86%)
Indian shares drift lower in wake of weak IT earnings

Reuters Published 20 Apr, 2023 06:30am
BENGALURU: Indian shares extended losses for the third session in a row on Wednesday, dragged by IT stocks and the lack of any fresh triggers to offset the downbeat sentiment after a lacklustre start to the earnings season.

The Nifty 50 closed down 0.23% at 17.618.75, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed 0.27% lower to 59,567.80.

Seven of the 13 major sectoral indexes declined. The heavyweight financials stocks were little changed, but IT stocks fell over 1.75%.

HCLTech Ltd and Infosys Ltd lost over 2% each and were among the top Nifty losers. HCLTech will report results on Thursday, following dire reports from market leaders Infosys and TCS Ltd last week. “Investors have been nervous after the dismal fourth-quarter performance of IT companies which have reported their numbers so far,” said Prashanth Tapse, senior vice president (research) at Mehta Equities.

Since TCS’s results last Wednesday, the Nifty IT index has tumbled nearly 8%, while the benchmark Nifty 50 has lost just over 1%.

