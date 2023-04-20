AVN 65.83 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.29%)
BAFL 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.23%)
BOP 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.24%)
CNERGY 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
DFML 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
DGKC 44.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.43%)
EPCL 45.67 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.71%)
FCCL 11.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.1%)
FFL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.11%)
FLYNG 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
GGL 11.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 69.75 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.3%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KAPCO 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
KEL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.01%)
LOTCHEM 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
MLCF 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.49%)
NETSOL 74.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
OGDC 86.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.09%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
PIBTL 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
PPL 67.65 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.34%)
PRL 12.64 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.72%)
SILK 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
TELE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 108.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.1%)
UNITY 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
BR100 4,148 Increased By 17 (0.41%)
BR30 14,774 Increased By 26.5 (0.18%)
KSE100 40,741 Increased By 241.8 (0.6%)
KSE30 15,180 Increased By 84.4 (0.56%)
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)

Published 20 Apr, 2023 06:30am
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (April 19, 2023).

===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume          Settlement            Traded                  Settlement
                         Volume               Value                       Value
===============================================================================
106,872,539            79,075,217         4,231,874,366           3,170,350,079
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars                     Gross              Gross                Net Buy
                                 Buy               (Sell)               /(Sell)
                                  Rs                 Rs                      Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate)      346,733,328       (494,875,210)     (148,141,881)
Local Individuals           2,068,123,039     (1,991,061,583)        77,061,456
Local Corporates            2,260,016,546     (2,188,936,120)        71,080,425
===============================================================================

