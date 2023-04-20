KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (April 19, 2023).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
106,872,539 79,075,217 4,231,874,366 3,170,350,079
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 346,733,328 (494,875,210) (148,141,881)
Local Individuals 2,068,123,039 (1,991,061,583) 77,061,456
Local Corporates 2,260,016,546 (2,188,936,120) 71,080,425
