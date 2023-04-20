KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== Systems Limited 31.12.2022 50% 6,299.836 22.44 23.05.2023 17.05.2023 to (Unconsolidated) Year End 10.00.A.M 23.05.2023 AGM The Crescent Textile - - - - 16.05.2023 09.05.2023 to Mills Limited 10.00.A.M. 16.05.2023 EOGM ==========================================================================================================

