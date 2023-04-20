Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
Systems Limited 31.12.2022 50% 6,299.836 22.44 23.05.2023 17.05.2023 to
(Unconsolidated) Year End 10.00.A.M 23.05.2023
AGM
The Crescent Textile - - - - 16.05.2023 09.05.2023 to
Mills Limited 10.00.A.M. 16.05.2023
EOGM
==========================================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments