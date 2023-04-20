AVN 65.80 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.24%)
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report Published 20 Apr, 2023 06:30am
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

==========================================================================================================
                     For the YEAR                Profit/(Loss)      EPS         ANNUAL          CLOSURE OF
                         ENDED/      DIVIDEND/       After          (Rs)        GENERAL              SHARE
                      HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/       Taxation                     MEETING           TRANSFER
COMPANY                QUARTERLY      RIGHT        (Rs. in                                           BOOKS
                       ACCOUNTS                    million)                                               
==========================================================================================================
Systems Limited        31.12.2022      50%        6,299.836         22.44      23.05.2023    17.05.2023 to
(Unconsolidated)       Year End                                                10.00.A.M        23.05.2023
                                                                               AGM
The Crescent Textile   -               -             -                -        16.05.2023    09.05.2023 to
Mills Limited                                                                  10.00.A.M.       16.05.2023
                                                                               EOGM
==========================================================================================================

