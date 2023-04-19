AVN 65.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.11%)
BAFL 28.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
BOP 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.52%)
CNERGY 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
DFML 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.64%)
DGKC 44.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.83%)
EPCL 45.29 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.75%)
FCCL 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.02%)
FFL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.53%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
GGL 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.99%)
HUBC 69.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KAPCO 25.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.68%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 25.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.97%)
MLCF 26.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.23%)
NETSOL 74.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.48%)
OGDC 86.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.33%)
PAEL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.75%)
PPL 67.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.28%)
PRL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.45%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (10%)
SNGP 40.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.38%)
TPLP 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1%)
TRG 108.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
UNITY 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,131 Increased By 5.3 (0.13%)
BR30 14,747 Increased By 36.8 (0.25%)
KSE100 40,499 Increased By 51.3 (0.13%)
KSE30 15,096 Increased By 15.2 (0.1%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India's heatwaves putting economy, development goals at risk

Reuters Published April 19, 2023
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Killer heat waves are putting "unprecedented burdens" on India's agriculture, economy and public health, with climate change undermining the country's long-term efforts to reduce poverty, inequality and illness, a new study showed.

Extreme heat has caused more than 24,000 deaths since 1992 and has also driven up air pollution and accelerated glacial melt in northern India, said a team of scholars led by the University of Cambridge's Ramit Debnath.

India is now "facing a collision of multiple, cumulative climate hazards", with extreme weather happening almost every day from January to October last year, they said.

Debnath told Reuters that it was "very important to figure out how we measure vulnerabilities to frequent extreme events", with the Indian government's own "climate vulnerability index" believed to underestimate the impact that longer, earlier and more frequent heatwaves will have on development.

Most of India to face above-normal April-June heat

As much as 90% of India's total area now lies in extreme heat danger zones, and it is not fully prepared, he warned.

"India has already done quite a bit in terms of heat mitigation - they actually now recognise heatwaves as part of their disaster relief package," he said. "But there's a need to optimise the pace of these plans."

"The adaptation measures that are being put on paper are quite substantial ... and I think they have a very strong solid plan, but it's how they are implemented."

The researchers also warned that heatwaves were weakening India's efforts to meet its "Social Development Goals", a list of 17 U.N. objectives to cut poverty, hunger, inequality and disease.

Extreme heat could ultimately lead to a 15% decline in "outdoor working capacity", reduce the quality of life of up to 480 million people and cost 2.8% of GDP by 2050, they said.

Falling productivity caused by extreme high temperatures could already be costing India 5.4% of its GDP, according to the Climate Transparency Report published by environmental groups last year.

India climate change Indian government heatwaves India's heatwaves

Comments

1000 characters

India's heatwaves putting economy, development goals at risk

Pakistan reports massive current account surplus of $654mn in March

Rupee stays stable against US dollar, settles at 283.89

Pakistan Housing Finance Company eyes equity investment of Rs12bn in Silkbank

Make laws that comply with standards set by Constitution, CJP tells NA speaker

Punjab, KPK polls: SC warns of ‘serious consequences’ over failure to provide funds

SC has suo motu power, not just CJP, says Justice Isa

Apple CEO meets India PM Modi, commits to growth and investment

Soaring inflation dampens Eid holiday spirit

SBP announces five-day closure for Eid

Pakistan’s REER index falls to 85.6 in March 2023

Read more stories