Apr 01, 2023
Most of India to face above-normal April-June heat

Reuters Published 01 Apr, 2023 02:55pm
NEW DELHI: Most of India will likely experience above-normal high temperatures between April and June, the national weather forecaster said on Saturday.

More days than average of heatwave are likely over most parts of central, east, and northwest India during the season, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

In the plains, a temperature above 40 Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) is considered a heatwave and for hilly regions 30C (86F).

Heatwaves predicted for Mar-May period

Government officials warned last year that the South Asian country could experience more frequent heatwaves, saying average temperatures, including during the monsoon season, have been rising for two decades.

India recorded average highs of 29.54C (85.17F) in February, the highest since 1901, when the IMD started keeping weather records.

The IMD forecast rainfall within the normal limits this month, defined as between 88% and 112% of the 50-year average of 3.92 cm (1.54 inches) for April.

Most of India to face above-normal April-June heat

