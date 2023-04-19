AVN 65.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.11%)
Sri Lankan shares end lower as industrials, financials drag

Reuters Published 19 Apr, 2023 04:50pm
Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Wednesday dragged by losses in industrial and financial sector stocks.

The CSE All Share index fell 0.58% to 9,291.42, marking a third straight session of losses.

Conglomerates Expolanka Holdings and LOLC Finance were the top decliners on the CSE All Share index, down 4.5% and 1.7% respectively.

Trading volume for the CSE All Share index fell to 38 million shares from 58.4 million in the previous session.

Sri Lankan shares end lower weighed by financials, industrials

The equity market’s turnover fell to 632.7 million Sri Lankan rupees ($1.98 million) from 1.14 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading stocks worth 85.9 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 591 million rupees, the data showed.

