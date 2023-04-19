Goldman Sachs raises ECB terminal rate forecast to 3.75%

Goldman Sachs on Tuesday raised its terminal rate forecast for the European Central Bank (ECB) to 3.75% from 3.5%, citing easing worries about the banking system, signs of underlying inflation remaining strong and generally hawkish commentary from policymakers.

ECB policymakers converging on 25-bps rate hike in May

Goldman economists expect the ECB to raise rates by 25 basis points (bps) in May, June and July, but said the choice between a 25 bps and a 50 bps increase in May will be a close call due to lower banking risks, growth resilience and strength in underlying inflation.