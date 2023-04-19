AVN 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.74%)
BAFL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.71%)
BOP 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
DGKC 44.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.58%)
EPCL 44.52 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.27%)
FCCL 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.77%)
FFL 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.75%)
FLYNG 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.19%)
GGL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
HUBC 69.64 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.07%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KAPCO 25.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.15%)
KEL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1%)
LOTCHEM 24.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.43%)
MLCF 26.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
NETSOL 74.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
OGDC 86.03 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.2%)
PAEL 10.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.84%)
PIBTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
PPL 67.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.1%)
PRL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.41%)
TELE 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.75%)
TPLP 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.86%)
TRG 108.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.21%)
UNITY 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,126 Increased By 25.3 (0.62%)
BR30 14,711 Increased By 39.3 (0.27%)
KSE100 40,448 Increased By 201.4 (0.5%)
KSE30 15,080 Increased By 88.1 (0.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

LHC bars Punjab police from ‘harassing’ IK

Recorder Report Published 19 Apr, 2023 06:36am
Follow us

LAHORE: A full bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday barred the Punjab police from harassing Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan and directed the law enforcement agencies to treat him in accordance with the law.

The bench issued these direction while proceedings with a petition of Imran Khan praying to restrain authorities from arresting him on the basis of an “undisclosed” First Information Report (FIR) and launching a police operation at his Zaman Park residence during the Eid holidays.

The bench comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, Justice Aalia Neelum, Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh, Justice Anwarul Haq Pannun and Justice Muhammad Amjad Rafiq and adjourned the proceedings till May 02 and held that any operation under the law could not be stopped.

FIRs registered across country: IK moves LHC

Earlier counsel of Imran told the court that cases were being lodged against his client one after the other.

Eighty cases have been registered against him in Punjab only, he said and added, “Courts can look into the ill-use of authority by police”. He also said, “We want the bench to do the same in this matter too”.

At this, Justice Najafi referring to three days long police action outside Zaman Park last month said he had expressed displeasure over the situation.

The counsel also told the court that his client had received credible information regarding another operation outside Zaman Park during the Eid holidays.

“Give us relief for five days,” he urged, saying that “for five days the doors of the court will be closed”.

They would not be able to approach the court during the holidays. At this Justice Najafi replied, “The doors of justice are never closed”.

The law officer also contended that he had no information about any such action.

He asked, the PTI chief to present any evidence before the court supporting his claim.

He said, “The law is equal for everyone” and added this petition has been filed merely on the basis of concerns”.

He also pointed out that there was nothing on record regarding an operation and added that the law would take its course if a criminal act was done.

“Can you give a statement that no action will be taken against Imran in old cases registered against him,” Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh asked, to which the law officer replied that action in cases, in which legal proceedings were under way, would continue.

“Let’s ask the same question from you in another way, will you let Imran to celebrate Eid at home?” Justice Ali Baqar Najafi inquired.

Sarwar replied that a joint investigation team had been formed to probe cases against Imran and it could not be stopped from working.

Justice Neelum, here said, “You cannot even touch the petitioner if he is on bail”, and added we are not asking you to stop any legal proceedings.”

The law officer at this assured the court that legal proceedings could not be resumed in cases in which bail had been granted and added, the police would only act as per the law.

Justice Neelum at this stressed, “We are saying the same that nothing against the law should be done”.

Justice Amjad Rafiq also said that investigation in a case could be halted if there was no fear regarding the suspect absconding. The law officer at this said “This authority lies with the investigation officer only”.

At one point, the PTI chief came to the rostrum and said that he hadn’t broken a single law in his life yet hundreds of cases had been registered against him.

Justice Najafi at this said, “Khan Sahib, we have already heard these things, say something new”.

Imran then stated that the Punjab police had attacked his house before when he went to appear before Islamabad court, even after Justice Saleem Sheikh had restraint them.

“Sir, has this ever happened before? My house was attacked for 26 hours,” Imran recalled and added it is confirmed that the police will attack Zaman Park residence again.

However, Justice Najafi remarked that “We don’t think an operation will take place in the next five to six days”.

The law officer at this said, “Whatever happens, if it does, will be as per the law”, to which Justice Neelum said that such statements increased the concerns of the petitioner.

The court after hearing both the sides at length restrained police from “harassing” Imran. The proceedings have been adjourned till May 2.

The PTI chief contended in his petition that the “malice and ulterior motives” of the Punjab police were evident from the fact that more than 140 cases had been registered against him.

He stated that the series of complaints registered against the complainant demonstrated the “hidden agenda of undue harassment and political victimisation”.

He said that the senior leadership of the PTI had been subjected to “physical torture, unlawful arrests and undue harassment” by the law enforcement agencies.

Imran stated that recent statements of spokesperson of the government on social and print media also showed the “mischievous agenda of political victimisation”.

He highlighting the “highly objectionable” behaviour of the Federal Investigation Agency, National Accountability Bureau and Punjab police stressed that such “abuse of authority” required the interference of the court.

The petitioner also expressed his serious concerns about the threat to his life and withdrawal of security to which he is otherwise entitled being the former prime minister of Pakistan.

He; therefore, prayed to the court to issued a strict order to retrain the respondents from launching a police operation or affecting a straightaway arrest in any undisclosed FIR.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

LHC Lahore High Court Imran Khan Punjab police PTI chairman Imran Khan security Zaman Park

Comments

1000 characters

LHC bars Punjab police from ‘harassing’ IK

Pakistan-Iran trade volume exceeds $2bn mark

CPI base year change: Audacious IPPs seek gazette notification

Imported coal-fired IPPs: PMO seeks update on capacity payment deduction issue

PTI chief Imran described as ‘unreliable’: Coalition partners deeply divided over holding talks

Poll staggering not feasible, ECP tells SC

Funds for polls in KP, Punjab: SBP, ECP submit reports in SC

Survey conducts in 15 flood-hit districts: Malnutrition among children alarmingly increased: UN

Defence ministry moves SC for holding same-day elections

Audit objections raised by AGP: PAC to ask SC Registrar to respond

Read more stories