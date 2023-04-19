AVN 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.74%)
Apr 19, 2023
Pakistan

Three killed, several trapped in massive landslide in Torkham

Amjad Ali Shah Published 19 Apr, 2023 06:36am
Follow us

PESHAWAR: During the wee hours of Tuesday, a massive landslide during a thunder and lightning storm in Torkham buried more than 20 trucks, killing at least three people were dead, with dozens more feared trapped.

The landslide struck Torkham border post, the busiest and most important transit point for trade between the two countries, as more than 120 trucks were waiting to cross. The cause of the landslide was not immediately clear, but one official said heavy machinery had been in use for months on an expansion project in the hills surrounding the border post.

According to details, a landslide took place in the early hours of Tuesday on the main route connecting Pakistan with landlocked Afghanistan, a major transit point for trade between the South Asian nations and into Central Asia.

Over 100 officials of the district administration, rescue, police, Frontier Corp, and National Logistic Cell (NLC) were busy carrying out the relief operation.

Rescue teams from Khyber, Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda and Mardan were also taking part in the operation. Eight people were shifted to hospital in injured condition.

According to the rescue sources, parts of two dead bodies were spotted in the debris, and they will be recovered after cutting the stone and the parts of the vehicles.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Landslide NLC Torkham border

