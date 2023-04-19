Indent during emergencies: IRSA willing to frame viable SOPs

ISLAMAABD: Indus River System Authority (IRSA) is said to have shown willingness to frame viable Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to cater to the water indent issues during the acute emergency situations (power breakdown) in the country within the ambit of system constraints and Water Accord provisions.

This issue was deliberated at a meeting of the committee, formed in the light of decision taken by the federal cabinet while considering power blackout report on March 30, 2023, under chairmanship of Asjad Imtiaz Ali, Chairman IRSA/ Head of the Committee, held on April 10, 2023.

The committee discussed the implementation plan/ SOP for low water season (December and January) to cater for water indent issue during acute emergency situations such as partial or total blackouts in the country.

GM (System Operator) NPCC gave a briefing on the background of the latest power breakdown on January 23, 2023 and the earlier such ones, in detail. He requested IRSA to permit release of water from Tarbela and Mangla, especially during December 25 to January 31, for black-start in case of an emergent situation.

Responding to General Manager NPCC, Chairman IRSA expressed his reservations, as well as, limitation on the permission/ proposal, saying that the proposed period is very crucial in the wake of routine annual canal closure.

Secretary/ Director (Operation) IRSA further added that the water to be released over and above the provincial indents, would escape un-harnessed and unutilized, which would be in violation of the Water Accord 91.

Chief Engineer (Hydel Operation) WAPDA also focused on Mangla water supplies to stabilize Tarbela hydel power generation and feedback of the other power plants, adding that if Mangla was operational, it helped quick black-start and provided immediate relief to the main system.

Chairman IRSA added that any additional releases from Tarbela, in case of emergency, could be regulated/ managed at Chashma, the balancing reservoir available on Indus River, but any excess release from Mangla shall go to waste, as there is no balancing facility available below the dam.

He further said that IRSA is ready to support the system in case of any extreme emergency situation while remaining within the system limitation and Accord provisions. He; however, assured that IRSA will try to find out a suitable solution of the issue.

After detailed discussion and deliberations upon the matter, following decision were arrived at: (i) IRSA meeting would be convened to discuss the matter and devise some viable SOPs to cater for the water indent issues during acute emergency situations remaining within the ambit of system constraints and Water Accord provisions; and (ii) WAPDA and NPCC would also be invited to the IRSA meeting to be called for this purpose, if required.

