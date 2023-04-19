RUDA projects to promote urban regeneration: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Syed Ali Azfar Nasir has termed the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) projects a ‘twin city concept’, saying they would not only promote urban regeneration but would also focus on environmental sustainability.

He expressed these views during his visit to the offices of RUDA here on Tuesday. During his visit, the minister was briefed on RUDA’s various projects, including the construction of three barrages, seven Wastewater Treatment Plants (WTPs) with modern infrastructure and river training works. The RUDA team also briefed the minister on ChaharBagh, Entertainment City and Sapphire Bay.

He was also briefed on several projects pertaining to the Central Business District (CBD), including the remodelling of Kalma Chowk, the up-gradation of Walton Road, the provision of service corridors and the induction of water harvesting wells. He was informed that business projects like Grand Souk would start on the land of Rescue 1122 and Camp Jail on Ferozepur Road.

The minister praised the projects and expressed his gratitude to the RUDA and Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA) teams for their efforts. “The RUDA’s conceptual rejuvenation of River Ravi would also revive the socio-economic and cultural moorings of Pakistani society where Lahore was coming up as a new metropolitan hub at the cross currents of social mobility,” he added.

He praised the PCBDDA projects and vindicated that the emulation of such projects to be initiated throughout Punjab was a testimony that CBD was doing excellent development works.

On this occasion, RUDA CEO Imran Amin said these projects would add value to Punjab and provide high-quality facilities to the general public. He added that these projects would also attract international investors, thus contributing to Pakistan’s prosperity.

