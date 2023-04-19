Metro donates Rs1m to TCF

KARACHI: Metro Pakistan the leading international wholesale company, donates Rs 1 million to The Citizens Foundation as part of its Care & Share Program. This initiative was led by Metro’s Employee Well-Being CFT with the aim of supporting quality low-cost education in the country.

Sharing his thoughts, Ms Zahra Hussain, Director Human Resource Metro said. “Pakistan has one of the highest numbers of out-of-school children in the world and that is primarily due to lack of availability of low-cost quality education.

Metro, being a socially responsible organization, is diligently supporting the cause of child education. For this we have partnered with TCF, which has built schools in the heart of rural population, providing quality education through their 30,000-strong all-female teaching staff.”

