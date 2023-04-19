AVN 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.74%)
BAFL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.71%)
BOP 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
DGKC 44.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.58%)
EPCL 44.52 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.27%)
FCCL 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.77%)
FFL 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.75%)
FLYNG 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.19%)
GGL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
HUBC 69.64 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.07%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KAPCO 25.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.15%)
KEL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1%)
LOTCHEM 24.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.43%)
MLCF 26.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
NETSOL 74.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
OGDC 86.03 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.2%)
PAEL 10.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.84%)
PIBTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
PPL 67.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.1%)
PRL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.41%)
TELE 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.75%)
TPLP 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.86%)
TRG 108.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.21%)
UNITY 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,126 Increased By 25.3 (0.62%)
BR30 14,711 Increased By 39.3 (0.27%)
KSE100 40,448 Increased By 201.4 (0.5%)
KSE30 15,080 Increased By 88.1 (0.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dow leads Wall St losses as Goldman, J&J results disappoint

Reuters Published 19 Apr, 2023 06:36am
Follow us

NEW YORK: The Dow led declines among US stock indexes on Tuesday after quarterly updates from Goldman Sachs and Johnson & Johnson stoked investor worries about the outlook for corporate earnings amid concerns of a recession.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc dropped 2% after its quarterly profit fell 19%, hit by sluggish dealmaking and losses from the sale of some loans from its consumer unit Marcus.

Bank of America Corp slipped 1.1% in choppy trade even as its first-quarter profit beat analysts’ estimate. The wider banking index was down 0.3%.

Strong results from big banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co last week had fueled optimism about resilience in the banking sector following a turmoil in March sparked by the collapse of some mid-sized US lenders.

“All in all, bank earnings were phenomenal. Goldman Sachs is an investment banking and trading company. It’s a different business and that was reflected in the top line today,” said Thomas Hayes, chairman at Great Hill Capital LLC.

S&P 500 company earnings are expected to decline 4.8% in the first quarter from a year earlier, according to Refinitiv IBES data, a slight improvement from the 5.2% decline forecast last week.

“We came into earnings season with very low expectations, and as we move through the earnings season, we’re going to find that negative 6.3% was a very low bar and many companies are able to step over that type of bar with ease,” Hayes said.

The CBOE Volatility index, also known as Wall Street’s fear gauge, edged up to 16.96 after hitting an over one-year low earlier.

Wall Street’s main indexes are trading near two-month highs after mixed economic data recently supported bets the Fed will hike interest rates by 25 basis points in May and hit pause before cutting rates in the second half of the year.

Atlanta President Raphael Bostic in an interview said that the US central bank has one more rate hike ahead of it, while St. Louis President James Bullard stressed on the need for continued rate increases with recent data indicating sticky inflation.

At 11:43 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 93.78 points, or 0.28%, at 33,893.40, the S&P 500 was down 5.63 points, or 0.14%, at 4,145.69, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 20.48 points, or 0.17%, at 12,137.24.

Johnson & Johnson fell 2.5% as the healthcare conglomerate issued a conservative 2023 profit forecast.

Nvidia Corp jumped 2.9% after HSBC upgraded the chipmaker’s stock to “buy” from “reduce”, surprised by its pricing power on artificial intelligence (AI) chips.

Investors will monitor quarterly earnings from Netflix Inc after market hours.

Lockheed Martin Corp rose 2.5% after quarterly results of the US weapons maker’s surpassed Wall Street targets as simmering geopolitical tensions fueled demand from both domestic and international customers.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 1.23-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.43-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 25 new 52-week highs, while the Nasdaq recorded 51 new highs and 79 new lows.

Bank of America Corp Dow Jones Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Comments

1000 characters

Dow leads Wall St losses as Goldman, J&J results disappoint

Pakistan-Iran trade volume exceeds $2bn mark

CPI base year change: Audacious IPPs seek gazette notification

Imported coal-fired IPPs: PMO seeks update on capacity payment deduction issue

PTI chief Imran described as ‘unreliable’: Coalition partners deeply divided over holding talks

Poll staggering not feasible, ECP tells SC

Funds for polls in KP, Punjab: SBP, ECP submit reports in SC

LHC bars Punjab police from ‘harassing’ IK

Survey conducts in 15 flood-hit districts: Malnutrition among children alarmingly increased: UN

Defence ministry moves SC for holding same-day elections

Audit objections raised by AGP: PAC to ask SC Registrar to respond

Read more stories