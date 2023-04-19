KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (April 18, 2023).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
106,729,805 74,547,719 3,824,387,515 2,845,184,039
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 252,480,207 (121,027,802) 131,452,404
Local Individuals 2,430,077,637 (1,765,273,755) 664,803,883
Local Corporates 1,296,909,148 (2,093,165,435) (796,256,287)
