KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== Lucky Core - - - - 11.05.2023 04.05.2023 to Industries Limited 10.00.A.M. 11.05.2023 EOGM Faysal Bank Limited - - - - 11.05.2023 04.05.2023 to 10.00.A.M. 11.05.2023 EOGM Habib Insurance - - - - 10.05.2023 03.05.2023 to Company Limited 11.00.A.M. 10.05.2023 EOGM ==========================================================================================================

