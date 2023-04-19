Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
Lucky Core - - - - 11.05.2023 04.05.2023 to
Industries Limited 10.00.A.M. 11.05.2023
EOGM
Faysal Bank Limited - - - - 11.05.2023 04.05.2023 to
10.00.A.M. 11.05.2023
EOGM
Habib Insurance - - - - 10.05.2023 03.05.2023 to
Company Limited 11.00.A.M. 10.05.2023
EOGM
==========================================================================================================
