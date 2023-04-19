AVN 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.74%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 19 Apr, 2023 06:36am
KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

=======================================================================================================
                                                              Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                          Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                      From          To         Right          Ex-Price
=======================================================================================================
AGP Limited                        12-Apr-23    19-Apr-23      20% (F)        10-Apr-23       19-Apr-23
Bata Pakistan Limited              13-Apr-23    19-Apr-23      NIL                            19-Apr-23
Kohinoor Textile Mills 
Limited #                          13-Apr-23    19-Apr-23                                     19-Apr-23
Abbott Laboratories 
(Pakistan) Limited                 14-Apr-23    20-Apr-23      NIL                            20-Apr-23
Elahi Cotton Mills 
Limited #                          14-Apr-23    20-Apr-23                                     20-Apr-23
(BAHLTFC9) Bank AL Habib 
Limited                            10-Apr-23    24-Apr-23
Shaheen Insurance Company 
Limited                            19-Apr-23    25-Apr-23      NIL                            25-Apr-23
Jubilee General Insurance 
Limited                            19-Apr-23    25-Apr-23      40% (F)        17-Apr-23       25-Apr-23
Lalpir Power Limited               13-Apr-23    26-Apr-23      20% (F)        11-Apr-23       26-Apr-23
Pakistan Oxygen Limited            18-Apr-23    26-Apr-23      25% (B)        13-Apr-23       26-Apr-23
Pakgen Power Limited               19-Apr-23    26-Apr-23      20% (F)        17-Apr-23       26-Apr-23
KSB Pumps Company Limited          19-Apr-23    26-Apr-23      NIL                            26-Apr-23
EFG Hermes Pakistan 
Limited                            19-Apr-23    26-Apr-23      NIL                            26-Apr-23
Cyan Limited                       20-Apr-23    26-Apr-23      NIL                            26-Apr-23
Dawood Hercules 
Corporation Limited                20-Apr-23    26-Apr-23      NIL                            26-Apr-23
Atlas Insurance Limited            13-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      45% (F)        11-Apr-23       27-Apr-23
ENGRO P OLYMER &
CHEM. (PREF)                       18-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      5% (F)         13-Apr-23       27-Apr-23
Engro Polymer & Chemicals 
Limited                            18-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      25% (F)        13-Apr-23       27-Apr-23
Shaheen Insurance Company 
Limited                            18-Apr-23    27-Apr-23                                     26-Apr-23
Century Insurance 
Company Limited                    19-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      25% (F)        17-Apr-23       27-Apr-23
Adamjee Life Assurance 
Co. Limited                        19-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
Askari Life Assurance 
Co. Limited                        19-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
Reliance Insurance Co. Ltd         19-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      5% (F) 5% (B)  17-Apr-23       27-Apr-23
IGI Life Insurance Limited         20-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd.       20-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
Asia Insurance Company 
Limited                            20-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
Premier Insurance Limited          20-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
Haleon Pakistan Limited 
(Formerly
GSKCH Pak Ltd)                     20-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
Jahangir Sidd (Pref)               20-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      6% (F)         18-Apr-23       27-Apr-23
Philip Morris (Pakistan) 
Limited                            20-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
Ibrahim Fibres Limited             20-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
Pak Elektron Limited               20-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
East West Insurance 
Company Limited                    21-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited          21-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
TPL Insurance Limited              21-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
First Treet Manufacturing 
Modaraba ***                       21-Apr-23    27-Apr-23
Dolmen City REIT                   25-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      4.5% (iii)     19-Apr-23
Rafhan Maize Products 
Co. Limited                        25-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      750% (F)       19-Apr-23       27-Apr-23
Service GlobalFootwear 
Limited                            18-Apr-23    28-Apr-23      10% (F)        13-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
Service Industries 
Limited                            18-Apr-23    28-Apr-23      50% (F)        13-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
Pakistan Telecommunication
Company Ltd                        19-Apr-23    28-Apr-23      NIL                            28-Apr-23
Pakistan Aluminium Beverage
Cans Limited                       20-Apr-23    28-Apr-23      NIL                            28-Apr-23
Adamjee Insurance 
Company Limited                    20-Apr-23    28-Apr-23      15% (F)        18-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
Fatima Fertilizer 
Company Limited                    20-Apr-23    28-Apr-23      35% (F)        18-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
(UBLTFC5) United Bank 
Limited                            20-Apr-23    28-Apr-23
Packages Limited                   20-Apr-23    28-Apr-23      275% (F)       18-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
IGI Holdings Limited               21-Apr-23    28-Apr-23      22.5% (F)      19-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
PAK REINSURANCE
COMPANY LTD                        21-Apr-23    28-Apr-23      7.5% (F)       19-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
Askari General Insurance
Company Limited                    21-Apr-23    28-Apr-23      29% (F)        19-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
Security Investment Bank 
Limited                            21-Apr-23    28-Apr-23      NIL                            28-Apr-23
JS Global Capital Limited          21-Apr-23    28-Apr-23      NIL                            28-Apr-23
Saif Power Limited                 22-Apr-23    28-Apr-23      25% (F)        19-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
PICIC Insurance Limited            22-Apr-23    28-Apr-23      Nil                            28-Apr-23
Agritech Limited                   22-Apr-23    28-Apr-23      NIL                            28-Apr-23
Progressive Insurance Co. 
Limited                            22-Apr-23    28-Apr-23      NIL                            28-Apr-23
Crescent Star Insurance 
Limited                            22-Apr-23    28-Apr-23      Nil                            28-Apr-23
Highnoon Laboratories 
Limited                            19-Apr-23    29-Apr-23      200% (F)10% (b)17-Apr-23       29-Apr-23
The United Insurance 
Company                            21-Apr-23    29-Apr-23      10% (F)        19-Apr-23       29-Apr-23
ZIL Limited ^^                     22-Apr-23    29-Apr-23
Pakistan General Insurance 
Co. Limited                        23-Apr-23    29-Apr-23      NIL                            29-Apr-23
(BIPLSC) BankIslami 
Pakistan Ltd.                      28-Apr-23    29-Apr-23
Worldcall Telecom Limited          23-Apr-23    30-Apr-23      NIL                            30-Apr-23
Engro Fertilizers Limited          28-Apr-23    30-Apr-23
Engro Polymer & Chemicals 
Limited                            29-Apr-23    01-05-2023     10% (i)        27-Apr-23
E ngro P olymer & Chemicals
Limited (pref)                     29-Apr-23    01-05-2023     5% (i)         27-Apr-23
Pace (Pakistan) Limited #          25-Apr-23    02-05-2023                                   02-05-2023
Pakistan Tobacco Co. Ltd.          26-Apr-23    02-05-2023     NIL                           02-05-2023
Sindh Abadgar's Sugar Mills 
Limited #                          26-Apr-23    02-05-2023                                   02-05-2023
(KELSC5) K-Electric 
Limited                            21-Apr-23    03-05-2023
Shell Pakistan Limited             27-Apr-23    04-05-2023     NIL                           04-05-2023
Pakistan Cables Limited #          27-Apr-23    04-05-2023                                   04-05-2023
Lotte Chemical Pakistan 
Limited                            02-05-2023   04-05-2023     20% (i)        28-Apr-23
Ruby Textile Mills 
Limited #                          05-05-2023   08-05-2023                                   08-05-2023
Sakrand Sugar Mills 
Limited                            02-05-2023   09-05-2023     NIL                           09-05-2023
Pakistan Paper Products 
Limited #                          05-05-2023   11-05-2023                                   11-05-2023
Shifa International 
Hospitals Limited #                09-05-2023   18-05-2023                                   18-05-2023
GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan 
Limited                            18-05-2023   24-05-2023     NIL                           24-05-2023
Ansari Sugar Mills 
Limited                            24-05-2023   30-05-2023     NIL                           30-05-2023
=======================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Book closure for Demerger ***

Book closure for Acquisition ^^

