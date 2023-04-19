WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== April 18 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 17-Apr-23 14-Apr-23 13-Apr-23 12-Apr-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.107899 0.107875 0.107631 0.107831 Euro 0.81381 0.816261 0.814925 0.810761 Japanese yen 0.005537 0.005573 0.005553 0.00555 U.K. pound 0.919417 0.923673 0.925234 0.921403 U.S. dollar 0.741107 0.73823 0.739832 0.742319 Algerian dinar 0.005475 0.005463 0.005468 0.005475 Australian dollar 0.497653 0.500741 0.495761 0.495201 Botswana pula 0.056547 0.056548 0.056005 0.056119 Brazilian real 0.149976 0.149291 0.150706 0.149994 Brunei dollar 0.556345 0.557533 0.557606 0.557297 Canadian dollar 0.552485 0.553808 0.552033 Chilean peso 0.00093 0.000928 0.000921 0.000914 Czech koruna 0.034843 0.034971 0.035017 0.034625 Danish krone 0.109206 0.109551 0.109373 0.108819 Indian rupee 0.009044 0.009025 0.009045 Israeli New Shekel 0.20321 0.201647 0.202416 Korean won 0.00057 0.00056 0.000559 0.000563 Kuwaiti dinar 2.42034 2.41696 2.4235 Malaysian ringgit 0.167709 0.168219 0.168067 0.168117 Mauritian rupee 0.01639 0.016351 0.016311 0.01634 Mexican peso 0.040975 0.040868 0.041067 0.041089 New Zealand dollar 0.459227 0.466082 0.459621 0.460089 Norwegian krone 0.071613 0.071589 0.071129 0.070657 Omani rial 1.92746 1.92414 1.93061 Peruvian sol 0.195402 0.196034 0.196745 Philippine peso 0.013437 0.013357 0.013427 0.013562 Polish zloty 0.175364 0.175593 0.175212 0.173792 Qatari riyal Russian ruble 0.009079 0.009058 0.009058 0.009042 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.197289 0.197952 Singapore dollar 0.556345 0.557533 0.557606 0.557297 South African rand 0.040842 0.040757 0.040516 0.040287 Swedish krona 0.071859 0.072018 0.071535 0.071369 Swiss franc 0.829303 0.831902 0.830106 0.822788 Thai baht 0.02158 0.021678 Trinidadian dollar 0.109395 0.109507 0.109775 U.A.E. dirham 0.201799 0.201452 0.202129 Uruguayan peso 0.018954 0.019093 0.019208 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

