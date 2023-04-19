AVN 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.74%)
Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 19 Apr, 2023
WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
April 18 2023
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        17-Apr-23      14-Apr-23      13-Apr-23      12-Apr-23
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.107899       0.107875       0.107631       0.107831
Euro                              0.81381       0.816261       0.814925       0.810761
Japanese yen                     0.005537       0.005573       0.005553        0.00555
U.K. pound                       0.919417       0.923673       0.925234       0.921403
U.S. dollar                      0.741107        0.73823       0.739832       0.742319
Algerian dinar                   0.005475       0.005463       0.005468       0.005475
Australian dollar                0.497653       0.500741       0.495761       0.495201
Botswana pula                    0.056547       0.056548       0.056005       0.056119
Brazilian real                   0.149976       0.149291       0.150706       0.149994
Brunei dollar                    0.556345       0.557533       0.557606       0.557297
Canadian dollar                  0.552485       0.553808       0.552033
Chilean peso                      0.00093       0.000928       0.000921       0.000914
Czech koruna                     0.034843       0.034971       0.035017       0.034625
Danish krone                     0.109206       0.109551       0.109373       0.108819
Indian rupee                     0.009044                      0.009025       0.009045
Israeli New Shekel                0.20321       0.201647       0.202416
Korean won                        0.00057        0.00056       0.000559       0.000563
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.42034                       2.41696         2.4235
Malaysian ringgit                0.167709       0.168219       0.168067       0.168117
Mauritian rupee                   0.01639       0.016351       0.016311        0.01634
Mexican peso                     0.040975       0.040868       0.041067       0.041089
New Zealand dollar               0.459227       0.466082       0.459621       0.460089
Norwegian krone                  0.071613       0.071589       0.071129       0.070657
Omani rial                        1.92746                       1.92414        1.93061
Peruvian sol                     0.195402       0.196034       0.196745
Philippine peso                  0.013437       0.013357       0.013427       0.013562
Polish zloty                     0.175364       0.175593       0.175212       0.173792
Qatari riyal
Russian ruble                    0.009079       0.009058       0.009058       0.009042
Saudi Arabian riyal                                            0.197289       0.197952
Singapore dollar                 0.556345       0.557533       0.557606       0.557297
South African rand               0.040842       0.040757       0.040516       0.040287
Swedish krona                    0.071859       0.072018       0.071535       0.071369
Swiss franc                      0.829303       0.831902       0.830106       0.822788
Thai baht                         0.02158                                     0.021678
Trinidadian dollar               0.109395       0.109507       0.109775
U.A.E. dirham                    0.201799                      0.201452       0.202129
Uruguayan peso                   0.018954       0.019093       0.019208
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

