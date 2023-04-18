AVN 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.74%)
Apr 18, 2023
LHC bars Punjab Police from ‘harassing’ Imran Khan

  • Earlier, Imran had expressed fear of another operation at Zaman Park residence during Eid holidays
BR Web Desk Published April 18, 2023 Updated April 18, 2023 05:19pm
The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday barred the Punjab police from “harassing” Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan while hearing a petition filed by the former prime minister seeking to stop the Punjab government from launching an operation against him during the upcoming Eid holidays.

The court instructed Punjab police to ensure that Imran was treated as per the law and asked them not to arrest him on the basis of an “undisclosed” first information report (FIR) when courts are closed for Eid.

Earlier, the Punjab police moved to conduct operation against Imran without disclosing an FIR. In March, an operation by law enforcement agencies at Zaman Park led to hour long clashes with PTI workers.

Law enforcement detained multiple party workers while many police officers were injured in the clashes. The police baton-charged on protesters besides using water cannons and tear gas. In response, the protesters pelted stones at police vehicles. Police also tore down the camps of PTI workers on the premises.

“Imran Khan should not be illegally harassed until the next hearing,” the court said in its verdict.

Imran arrived at the court on Tuesday morning while a five-member bench heard his petition.

The court has rejected the former prime minister’s request for holding an urgent hearing on the plea. Khan’s case has been fixed for hearing on May 2.

Earlier, Imran had expressed fear that the government of Punjab will launch another operation against him at his Zaman Park residence during Eid holidays.

During the hearing on Tuesday, the PTI chief’s lawyer said that his client had received credible information regarding another operation outside Zaman Park during the Eid holidays.

“Give us relief for five days,” he requested, saying that “for five days the doors of the court will be closed”.

“The doors of justice are never closed,” Justice Najafi replied to his comments.

Notsurprised Apr 18, 2023 05:34pm
Amazing. This coward dictated his followers to fill jails, while himself is terrified of going to jail himself despite his many crimes.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Parvez Apr 18, 2023 05:55pm
When the government is not listening to the SC.... why should the Punjab police listen to the LHC ?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

