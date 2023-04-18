Malala Yousafzai says second book will be her ‘most personal’ yet

Education activist and Nobel prize laureate Malala Yousafzai has announced a new book, a decade after her first tell-all, ‘I Am Malala’, she announced on social media on Monday.

“I am overjoyed to announce that I am working on my next book!” she wrote.

“The last few years of my life have been marked by extraordinary transformation — finding independence, partnership and, ultimately, myself. This will be my most personal book yet and I can’t wait for you to read it.”

She noted that this October will mark a decade since her first book, ‘I Am Malala’ was published, shortly after her 16th birthday.

“I am excited to share what has happened since,” she wrote.

Atria Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, also announced the memoir Monday. It is currently untitled and has no scheduled release date.

Atria is calling the new book a “breathtaking story of recovery and search for identity, a candid exploration of her coming-of-age in the public spotlight, and an intimate look at her life today.”

Young readers and picture book editions are also planned, reported Associated Press on Monday.

Yousafzai was recently seen attending the Oscars as executive producer of Oscar-nominated documentary short ‘Stranger at the Gate.’

She also served as executive producer on award-winning Pakistani film ‘Joyland.’

‘Joyland’ was also shortlisted by the Academy in the Best International Feature Film category for the Oscars earlier this year, however it did not make the cut.

Earlier last year, it was announced that Malala will be delving into production with the launch of her own film and TV production company, Extracurricular.

The development was announced at the heels of a multi-year programming deal with Apple TV+ through her production company. The company’s first slate of projects is now in the works at the streaming service.

Making a case for the lack of representation in the media, Yousafzai, at a Variety magazine held an event titled ‘Power of Women,’ pointed out the lack of opportunity in Hollywood.

“I learned that Asian people like me make up less than 4% of leads in Hollywood films. Muslims are 25% of the population, but only 1% of characters in popular TV series,” she was quoted as saying.

“I know the tale of having a dream and being told to forget it. Today, I am a storyteller, activist and producer.”

In an interview earlier with Variety she had stated, “I’m a woman, a Muslim, a Pashtun, a Pakistani and a person of colour.”

