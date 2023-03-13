AVN 66.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.81%)
BAFL 30.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
BOP 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.17%)
DFML 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.32%)
DGKC 43.79 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.6%)
EPCL 47.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
FCCL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.99%)
FFL 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.79%)
FLYNG 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.6%)
GGL 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.76%)
HUBC 70.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
KAPCO 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
KEL 2.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
MLCF 25.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.47%)
NETSOL 79.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.41%)
OGDC 93.20 Increased By ▲ 6.22 (7.15%)
PAEL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 72.91 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (5.79%)
PRL 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.36%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.03%)
SNGP 42.95 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.53%)
TELE 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.36%)
TPLP 15.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.92%)
TRG 112.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.31%)
UNITY 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.13%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,193 Increased By 24.1 (0.58%)
BR30 15,011 Increased By 61.7 (0.41%)
KSE100 41,794 Increased By 208.3 (0.5%)
KSE30 15,552 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.71%)
Oscars fashion: smooth elegance, lots of trains, candy glam

AFP Published 13 Mar, 2023 06:09pm
<p>Malala Yousafzai attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Photo: AFP</p>

Malala Yousafzai attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Photo: AFP
HOLLYWOOD, United States: The Oscars is the pinnacle of Hollywood’s awards season, and thus the A-listers in attendance typically save their best looks for last. On Sunday, the stars did not disappoint.

As the guests filed into the Dolby Theatre, a few trends emerged: lots of understated white, silver and cream gowns; loose flowing hair; dresses with trains; and a few excellent pops of color.

Here are some key looks from the Oscars red carpet:

Muted elegance

For the first time in decades, Oscars organizers changed the red carpet to a champagne hue. And the stars responded by bringing an ethereal lightness to their frocks, many of them in white, cream or silver.

US actress Stephanie Hsu and Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards. Photo: AFP
US actress Stephanie Hsu and Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards. Photo: AFP

Michelle Yeoh, the star of frontrunner ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once,’ wowed in a floating white sleeveless Dior gown, her long hair flowing in loose curls – a look seen all over the carpet – and topped with a bejeweled headband.

“This was the perfect opportunity to show that moms are superheroes,” Yeoh told ABC of her film.

Jamie Lee Curtis, nominated for best supporting actress for her work alongside Yeoh, rocked a sleek glittering long-sleeved off-white column gown from Dolce & Gabbana, perfectly setting off her cropped white hair.

Presenter Florence Pugh, who has been shutting down red carpets for months with quirk and swagger, pushed the sartorial envelope in a Valentino gown that was all voluminous creamy taffeta on top – and then slit extra high to reveal a black miniskirt.

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

And Nobel peace laureate Malala Yousafzai, the executive producer of Oscar-nominated documentary short ‘Stranger at the Gate,’ wore a sequined silver hooded Ralph Lauren gown that was ruched at the waist.

Candy-colored glam

Pink, purple, yellow – Curtis’ fellow nominees in the best supporting actress category brought a rainbow of hues to the Academy Awards.

Angela Bassett attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards. Photo: AFP
Angela Bassett attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards. Photo: AFP

Angela Bassett, whose turn as Queen Ramonda in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ could make her the first actor in a Marvel film to win an Oscar, slayed in an amethyst Moschino gown with a bow neckline, a train… and lots of diamonds.

She paid tribute on the red carpet to nominated costume designer Ruth Carter, saying she felt “that sense of royalty spring up,” telling ABC: “And it really helped to get me there in terms of the performance.”

Deepika Padukone attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards. Photo: AFP
Deepika Padukone attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards. Photo: AFP

Hong Chau, who earned a nod for her work opposite Brendan Fraser in ‘The Whale,’ oozed sophistication in a cotton candy pink sleeveless Prada gown, with a Mandarin collar and an unusual fringed black train.

‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ star Stephanie Hsu floated down the carpet at the Dolby Theatre in a strapless bubble gum pink Valentino number with a full ball skirt, her hair cascading down in soft waves.

And Irish actress Kerry Condon, who shared the big screen with Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson in ‘The Banshees of Inisherin,’ donned a lemon yellow one-shoulder Versace gown – and another train, a definite Oscars trend.

Let’s hear it for the boys

For years, the men of Hollywood were a bit of an afterthought on red carpets – tuxedo, rinse, repeat. But no longer.

‘Everything Everywhere’ star Harry Shum Jr embraced his Asian heritage with a white dinner jacket with midnight piping and coordinated belted sash. And for his Glee’ fans, he danced a bit on the red carpet.

And ‘Elvis’ star Austin Butler wore a Saint Laurent tuxedo fit for a king – though definitely a bit more traditional than his other awards season looks.

