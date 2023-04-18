AVN 65.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.64%)
BAFL 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
BOP 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
DGKC 44.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.65%)
EPCL 44.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.34%)
FCCL 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.77%)
FFL 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
FLYNG 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
GGL 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
HUBC 69.56 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.96%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
KAPCO 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.19%)
KEL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1%)
LOTCHEM 24.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.19%)
MLCF 26.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
NETSOL 74.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 86.18 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
PAEL 10.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.84%)
PIBTL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
PPL 67.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.3%)
PRL 12.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 40.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.39%)
TELE 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1%)
TPLP 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
TRG 108.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.39%)
UNITY 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,117 Increased By 16.7 (0.41%)
BR30 14,692 Increased By 20.5 (0.14%)
KSE100 40,398 Increased By 151.8 (0.38%)
KSE30 15,067 Increased By 74.9 (0.5%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold rises on dollar pullback; clarity on Fed policy awaited

Reuters Published 18 Apr, 2023 11:39am
Follow us

Gold prices rose on Tuesday after two sessions of losses as the dollar eased, while investors sought more clarity on the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy stance. Spot gold was up 0.2% at $2,001.09 per ounce, as of 0457 GMT.

US gold futures rose 0.2% to $2,011.10. “Given the sharp moves of late and little tier-1 economic data to guide this week, we should expect gold to consolidate in the $1,980-$2,020 range,” said OCBC FX strategist Christopher Wong.

The US dollar index was 0.1% lower and made bullion cheaper for overseas buyers. Gold prices fell to around a two-week low on Monday after data showed manufacturing activity in New York state increased for the first time in five months, and confidence among US single-family homebuilders improved for a fourth straight month in April.

The data added to bets of an interest rate hike by the Fed at its May meeting. The CME FedWatch tool shows that markets are pricing in a 86.7% chance of a 25 basis point hike in May.

Gold is considered a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainties, but higher interest rates dim the non-yielding bullion’s appeal.

The focus will now be on comments from Fed officials this week before they enter a blackout period from April 22, ahead of the central bank’s May 2-3 meeting.

“There is too much earnings, political, geopolitical and central bank risk on the table,” Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA, said in a note, adding that only a couple of risks need to rattle markets to trigger safe haven flows towards gold with the metal’s path towards record territory still present.

Gold hovers above $2,000, focus on Fed outlook

Meanwhile, top bullion consumer China’s economic recovery gathered pace in the first quarter as the country’s gross domestic product grew 4.5% year-on-year, beating expectations.

Spot silver dipped 0.4% to $25.02 per ounce, platinum eased 0.1% to $1,046.55 and palladium fell 0.2% to $1,562.26. Reuters

Gold Spot gold bullion

Comments

1000 characters

Gold rises on dollar pullback; clarity on Fed policy awaited

Import of spare-parts: Hubco concerned at forex ‘unavailability’

Intra-day update: rupee inches up against US dollar

The challenge of smuggling: PM directs Suparco to provide real-time satellite imagery

Landslide in Khyber Pass buries trucks, kills at least two people

Guddu plant repair: GE seeks clearance of all dues by 30th

Gas supply restored: LDPL withdraws OFME notice

Toxic alcohol kills at least 27 in ‘dry’ Indian state

Motion seeking Rs21bn for polls in Punjab rejected

Cabinet forwards summary to NA

Election in Punjab: NA panel asks MoF to arrange funds for ECP

Read more stories