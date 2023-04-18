AVN 65.81 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.9%)
BAFL 28.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.67%)
BOP 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
DFML 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
DGKC 44.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.42%)
EPCL 44.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-3.45%)
FCCL 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.84%)
FFL 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.95%)
FLYNG 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
GGL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
HUBC 69.01 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.54%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.25%)
KAPCO 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.03%)
KEL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.01%)
LOTCHEM 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.76%)
MLCF 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.72%)
NETSOL 74.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
OGDC 85.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.19%)
PAEL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 3.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 67.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.24%)
PRL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-6.54%)
SNGP 40.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.87%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.68%)
TRG 108.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.25%)
UNITY 12.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,100 Decreased By -5.2 (-0.13%)
BR30 14,671 Decreased By -28.5 (-0.19%)
KSE100 40,247 Increased By 41.1 (0.1%)
KSE30 14,992 Increased By 3 (0.02%)
Apr 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research EPCL (Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited) 44.44 Decreased By ▼ -3.45%

EPCL in 1QCY23

BR Research Published 18 Apr, 2023 08:32am
Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited (PSX: EPCL) released its 1QCY23 yesterday, which saw a decline in the quarter’s consolidated earnings by 75 percent year-on-year.

Even though the global PVC prices were seen increasing during the first two months of 2023 due to renewed demand and restocking from India; PVC prices declined in the March due to slower than expected recovery from China and an oversupply situation in India. Similarly, the Ethylene prices also witnessed an uptick due to lack of supply in China; but prices declined in March because of weaker crude oil prices. In terms of volumetric sales, EPCL’s PVC volumes declined by 22 percent year-on-year due weak PCV demand amid slowdown in construction and economic activity. The volumetric sales of caustic soda also dropped 18 percent year-on-year.

Beside the topline squeeze, EPCL also witnessed a contraction in gross profits, and gross margins dropped from 33 percent in 1QCY22 to 20 percent in 1QCY23. This decline in gross profit was due to higher gas prices. However, the decline was restricted by the depreciation in the currency during the quarter (1QCY23).

Where growth in other income was three percent year-on-year and other expenses declined, the finance cost pulled down EPCL’s net earnings with a jump of 92 percent, year-on-year.

In its analyst briefing, the management of the company also highlighted that PVC price stability depends on the alleviation of the geopolitical and recessionary tensions as well as recovery in China. Similarly, the management expects the Ethylene prices to be driven by crude oil prices and OPEC+ decisions. Both these factors are volatile as of now, which means the coming quarters might continue to show a similar trend – not to forget the rising inflation that will continue to squeeze the margins.

