ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday decided to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to late Federal Religious Minister Mufti Abdul Shakoor for his extraordinary public services.

Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb in a tweet said that the Cabinet Division has been directed to formally send the summary.

Mufti Abdul Shakoor Darwish was a human being who lived a simple life and served the people sincerely, Marriyum maintained.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023