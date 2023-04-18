AVN 65.81 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.9%)
IWMB to prevent fire incidents in Saidpur area: CDA

Recorder Report Published 18 Apr, 2023 06:21am
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) will take measures to prevent fire incidents in the Saidpur Range.

This was decided at an important meeting regarding the prevention of fire incidents in the Margalla Hills held under the leadership of Chairman of Capital Development Authority (CDA) Noorul Amin Mengal. The meeting was attended by the officers of the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board and officers of the Environment Wing.

Similarly, eco-friendly signboards related to the implementation of 144 in the said areas will be also installed.

On this occasion, the CDA chairman issued instructions that it should be made mandatory for forest guards to wear reflector jackets. Apart from this, the CDA chairman also issued instructions to provide four 4x4 vehicles to the Environment Protection Cell.

He further said that elements involved in tree cutting and fire incidents should be sent to jail instead of imposing a fine. The CDA chairman directed that response time should be improved in case of fire.

In the meeting, it was decided that a vigilance unit will also be established to identify the elements involved in fire incidents. The CDA chairman further said that special prizes will also be given to the staff who will show better performance.

