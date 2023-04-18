Three-day Pakistan Shopping Festival concludes

LAHORE: The concluding ceremony of the three-day Pakistan Shopping Festival was held at the Lahore Expo Centre. President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashif Anwar, provincial minister Wahab Riaz, CEO of Brandhub Zeshan Hashmi, Khawaja Shahzeb Akram and hundreds of visitors attended the closing ceremony. Hundreds of stalls of various products were set up for the festival.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar said that the shopping festival was aimed at promoting trade and economic activities. He said that at the 3-day Pakistan Shopping Festival, over 100 stalls of renowned business groups displayed their products. He said that Trade Fairs and Exhibitions should be used as a tool for the growth of Pakistan’s exports. The government should support private sector for organizing trade fairs and exhibitions in the country. He said that trade fairs and exhibitions mean introduction of vendors to buyers which pave way for collaborations, jack up exports and bring much-needed foreign exchange to the country.

He said that though interest of private sector is growing in holding exhibitions but yet a lot of work has to be done to become at par with the other countries.

LCCI President said that LCCI being the pioneer and leading Chamber aims to serve the business community and conduct its practices in a very professional manner. Keeping its tradition alive, LCCI management in collaboration with Brand Hub has taken the lead to organize “Pakistan Shopping Festival” from April 14-16, 2023 at Expo Centre, Lahore. He said that the purpose is to create a soft image of our country, encourage entrepreneurs and strengthen the liaison among the business community by generating various activities.

