AVN 65.81 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.9%)
BAFL 28.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.67%)
BOP 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
DFML 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
DGKC 44.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.42%)
EPCL 44.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-3.45%)
FCCL 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.84%)
FFL 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.95%)
FLYNG 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
GGL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
HUBC 69.01 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.54%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.25%)
KAPCO 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.03%)
KEL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.01%)
LOTCHEM 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.76%)
MLCF 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.72%)
NETSOL 74.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
OGDC 85.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.19%)
PAEL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 3.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 67.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.24%)
PRL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-6.54%)
SNGP 40.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.87%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.68%)
TRG 108.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.25%)
UNITY 12.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,100 Decreased By -5.2 (-0.13%)
BR30 14,671 Decreased By -28.5 (-0.19%)
KSE100 40,247 Increased By 41.1 (0.1%)
KSE30 14,992 Increased By 3 (0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Three-day Pakistan Shopping Festival concludes

Recorder Report Published 18 Apr, 2023 06:21am
Follow us

LAHORE: The concluding ceremony of the three-day Pakistan Shopping Festival was held at the Lahore Expo Centre. President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashif Anwar, provincial minister Wahab Riaz, CEO of Brandhub Zeshan Hashmi, Khawaja Shahzeb Akram and hundreds of visitors attended the closing ceremony. Hundreds of stalls of various products were set up for the festival.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar said that the shopping festival was aimed at promoting trade and economic activities. He said that at the 3-day Pakistan Shopping Festival, over 100 stalls of renowned business groups displayed their products. He said that Trade Fairs and Exhibitions should be used as a tool for the growth of Pakistan’s exports. The government should support private sector for organizing trade fairs and exhibitions in the country. He said that trade fairs and exhibitions mean introduction of vendors to buyers which pave way for collaborations, jack up exports and bring much-needed foreign exchange to the country.

He said that though interest of private sector is growing in holding exhibitions but yet a lot of work has to be done to become at par with the other countries.

LCCI President said that LCCI being the pioneer and leading Chamber aims to serve the business community and conduct its practices in a very professional manner. Keeping its tradition alive, LCCI management in collaboration with Brand Hub has taken the lead to organize “Pakistan Shopping Festival” from April 14-16, 2023 at Expo Centre, Lahore. He said that the purpose is to create a soft image of our country, encourage entrepreneurs and strengthen the liaison among the business community by generating various activities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Expo Centre Lahore Kashif Anwar shopping festival Wahab Riaz

Comments

1000 characters

Three-day Pakistan Shopping Festival concludes

The challenge of smuggling: PM directs Suparco to provide real-time satellite imagery

Guddu plant repair: GE seeks clearance of all dues by 30th

Gas supply restored: LDPL withdraws OFME notice

Motion seeking Rs21bn for polls in Punjab rejected

Cabinet forwards summary to NA

Election in Punjab: NA panel asks MoF to arrange funds for ECP

Jul-Feb LSMI output declines 5.56pc YoY

PTI wants contempt proceedings against PM, others

Four ‘essential’ commodities: Customs given legal backing to take action against smuggling

Stress seen as major cause of Indian military fratricides, suicides

Read more stories