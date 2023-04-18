AVN 65.81 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.9%)
Ali Zaidi handed over to police on physical remand

INP Published 18 Apr, 2023 06:21am
KARACHI: A court in Karachi on Monday handed over PTI Sindh President Ali Haider Zaidi to police on three-day physical remand in connection with a fraud case.

While pronouncing the decision, judicial magistrate Malir rejected Ali Zaidi’s plea for dismissal of the case under Section 63 of the Criminal Code.

During the proceedings, the investigation officer (IO) told the court that they produced the suspect before the court in the legally stipulated time of 24 hours.

Ali Zaidi had been arrested following a complaint by a property dealer, Fazal Elahi, who accused him of fraud. The complaint alleged that Zaidi had borrowed Rs180 million from Elahi in 2013 which he only returned partially.

The first information report (FIR) was registered under various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code, including cheating and forgery.

The PTI leader was brought to court from Gadap police station in an armored vehicle and a large number of PTI workers showed up in solidarity with him.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court awarded physical remand of the suspect to the police.

