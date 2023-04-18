KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (April 17, 2023).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
179,107,536 130,627,190 5,670,551,395 4,601,244,299
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 330,550,432 (333,082,459) (2,532,026)
Local Individuals 2,039,344,212 (2,475,874,180) (436,529,968)
Local Corporates 3,469,230,416 (3,030,168,421) 439,061,994
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments