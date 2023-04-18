Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (April 17, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 40,246.67
High: 40,372.59
Low: 40,182.37
Net Change: 41.13
Volume (000): 46,917
Value (000): 2,644,007
Makt Cap (000) 1,484,651,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,659.73
NET CH (+) 114.93
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,874.40
NET CH (-) 30.26
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,232.37
NET CH (-) 25.38
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,163.72
NET CH (+) 77.37
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,932.75
NET CH (-) 8.96
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,174.33
NET CH (-) 25.05
------------------------------------
As on: 17-April-2023
====================================
