==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 40,246.67 High: 40,372.59 Low: 40,182.37 Net Change: 41.13 Volume (000): 46,917 Value (000): 2,644,007 Makt Cap (000) 1,484,651,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,659.73 NET CH (+) 114.93 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,874.40 NET CH (-) 30.26 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,232.37 NET CH (-) 25.38 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,163.72 NET CH (+) 77.37 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,932.75 NET CH (-) 8.96 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,174.33 NET CH (-) 25.05 ------------------------------------ As on: 17-April-2023 ====================================

