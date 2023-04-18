KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== Engro Polymer & 31.03.2023 10% (i) 1,189.476 0.98 - 29-04-23 to Chemicals Limited 1st Quarter 01-05-23 (Unconsolidated) Ended Engro Fertilizers 31.03.2023 35% (i) 5,520.259 4.13 - 28-04-23 to Ltd (Unconsolidated) 1st Quarter 30-04-23 Ended Lotte Chemical 31.03.2023 20% (i) 2,542.357 1.68 - 02-05-23 to Pakistan Limited 1st Quarter 04-05-23 Ended Ruby Textile Mills - - - - 08-05-23 05-05-23 to Ltd 10:00 08-05-23 EOGM Shaheen Insurance - - - - 26-04-23 18-04-23 to Company Limited 11:30 27-04-23^ AGM ==========================================================================================================

