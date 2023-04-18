Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
Engro Polymer & 31.03.2023 10% (i) 1,189.476 0.98 - 29-04-23 to
Chemicals Limited 1st Quarter 01-05-23
(Unconsolidated) Ended
Engro Fertilizers 31.03.2023 35% (i) 5,520.259 4.13 - 28-04-23 to
Ltd (Unconsolidated) 1st Quarter 30-04-23
Ended
Lotte Chemical 31.03.2023 20% (i) 2,542.357 1.68 - 02-05-23 to
Pakistan Limited 1st Quarter 04-05-23
Ended
Ruby Textile Mills - - - - 08-05-23 05-05-23 to
Ltd 10:00 08-05-23
EOGM
Shaheen Insurance - - - - 26-04-23 18-04-23 to
Company Limited 11:30 27-04-23^
AGM
==========================================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
