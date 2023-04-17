AVN 65.81 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.9%)
BAFL 28.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.67%)
BOP 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
DFML 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
DGKC 44.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.42%)
EPCL 44.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-3.45%)
FCCL 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.84%)
FFL 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.95%)
FLYNG 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
GGL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
HUBC 69.01 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.54%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.25%)
KAPCO 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.03%)
KEL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.01%)
LOTCHEM 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.76%)
MLCF 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.72%)
NETSOL 74.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
OGDC 85.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.19%)
PAEL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 3.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 67.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.24%)
PRL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-6.54%)
SNGP 40.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.87%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.68%)
TRG 108.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.25%)
UNITY 12.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,100 Decreased By -5.2 (-0.13%)
BR30 14,671 Decreased By -28.5 (-0.19%)
KSE100 40,247 Increased By 41.1 (0.1%)
KSE30 14,992 Increased By 3 (0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia wants conflict in Ukraine to end as soon as possible: Lavrov

Reuters Published April 17, 2023 Updated April 17, 2023 09:54pm
Follow us

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday during a visit to Brazil that Moscow wanted the conflict in Ukraine to end as soon as possible.

At a news conference with his Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira, Lavrov thanked Brazil for its "understanding of the genesis of the situation in Ukraine" and said Russia had "an interest" in the conflict ending as soon as possible.

Ukraine sceptical over efforts to end war with Russia

Russia has repeatedly said that any settlement of the conflict must acknowledge the "realities" of its unilateral annexation of four Ukrainian provinces, which its armed forces partly control.

Russia says it was forced to intervene in Ukraine in February last year to defend Russian speakers from persecution and to prevent the West using Ukraine to threaten Russia's security.

Kyiv and the West say these are baseless pretexts for a war of conquest in which thousands have been killed and Ukrainian cities have been devastated.

Sergei Lavrov Ukraine Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Comments

1000 characters

Russia wants conflict in Ukraine to end as soon as possible: Lavrov

Rupee ends winning streak, settles at 284.71 against US dollar

Imran appears before court as LHC takes up his pleas against several cases

PTI’s Ali Haider Zaidi remanded in Karachi police’s custody for 3 days

PSX ends another session flat as KSE-100 'remains mostly directionless'

Jul-Feb: Large Scale Manufacturing Industries output dips 5.56% YoY

Chinese engineer accused of blasphemy airlifted to another district over safety fears

Apple CEO Cook to meet Indian PM Modi amid expansion: sources

UK PM Sunak being probed over wife’s shares

Dubai fire: PM Shehbaz directs Pakistan’s UAE mission to help families of victims

Read more stories