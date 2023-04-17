AVN 65.81 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.9%)
Rouble recovers footing, Russian stocks hit over 1-year high

Reuters Published 17 Apr, 2023 05:46pm
The rouble bounced back from early losses on Monday, supported by expectations of month-end tax payments and higher oil prices, while Russia’s main stock index climbed to a more than one-year high.

By 1015 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% stronger against the dollar at 81.59 and had gained 0.7% to trade at 89.59 versus the euro. It had firmed 0.4% against the yuan to 11.85.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, was little changed at $86.2 a barrel, remaining close to last week’s 2-1/2-month high.

The rouble is set to gain support from month-end tax payments that usually see exporters convert foreign currency revenues to meet local liabilities. Taxes are due on April 28.

Promsvyazbank analysts said the rouble should move towards the 75-78 range against the dollar as FX supply increases.

The Russian currency should also see a delayed boost from this month’s higher oil prices, which translates to higher export revenues.

“The situation for the rouble is not changing in a significant way,” said Vladislav Silaev of Alfa Capital. “Internal factors are exerting local pressure. Their influence is partially offset by high energy prices.”

Russia’s finance ministry and central bank are drafting a mechanism to limit daily purchases of foreign currency on the domestic market, the Vedomosti daily reported on Monday, quoting Ivan Chebeskov, head of the finance ministry’s financial policy department.

The move would aim to restrict influence on the rouble rate of large deals as foreign firms sell their Russian assets to local buyers in response to Moscow sending tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine last year.

The deficit of foreign currency has seen the central bank step in with yuan liquidity via currency swaps this month. Western sanctions mean the regulator is unable to provide dollar and euro liquidity in this way.

On Monday, the central bank provided banks with 3.35 billion yuan ($487.7 million), transaction data showed.

Russian stock indexes were higher.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 1.3% to 995.9 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 1% higher at 2,579.1 points, hitting its strongest point since April 11, 2022.

