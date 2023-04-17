AVN 65.81 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.9%)
BAFL 28.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.67%)
BOP 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
DFML 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
DGKC 44.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.42%)
EPCL 44.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-3.45%)
FCCL 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.84%)
FFL 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.95%)
FLYNG 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
GGL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
HUBC 69.01 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.54%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.25%)
KAPCO 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.03%)
KEL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.01%)
LOTCHEM 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.76%)
MLCF 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.72%)
NETSOL 74.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
OGDC 85.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.19%)
PAEL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 3.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 67.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.24%)
PRL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-6.54%)
SNGP 40.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.87%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.68%)
TRG 108.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.25%)
UNITY 12.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,100 Decreased By -5.2 (-0.13%)
BR30 14,671 Decreased By -28.5 (-0.19%)
KSE100 40,247 Increased By 41.1 (0.1%)
KSE30 14,992 Increased By 3 (0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India’s Infosys tumbles 15% on weak revenue outlook, dents sector

Reuters Published 17 Apr, 2023 02:56pm
Follow us

BENGALURU: Shares of Infosys Ltd slumped nearly 15% on Monday, dragging peers and the benchmark index, after the company’s dismal revenue outlook raised concerns about demand for Indian IT services amid a global banking turmoil and recession fears.

Infosys’ outlook last week followed a disappointing quarterly report from larger rival Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, highlighting worries for the sector which earns more than 25% of its revenue from the US and European banking, financial, services and insurance sectors.

The collapse of two mid-sized US lenders in March had left the financial ecosystem shaken, and drove an extraordinary government effort to reassure depositors and backstop the system.

“Some of the macro challenges, especially around banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) has become bigger and that does mean project cancellations or delays in the deal decision cycle,” said Apurva Prasad, vice president of institutional research, HDFC Securities.

Prasad said he was expecting a sequential decline for companies like HCLTech Ltd, Wipro Ltd and Tech Mahindra Ltd on constant currency basis.

Infosys, India’s second-largest IT services firm, on Thursday said it expects revenue growth of 4%-7% on a constant currency basis for the year ending March 2024, well below analysts’ expectations of 10.7%, as clients cancelled projects and deferred spending on growing fears of a recession.

The previous slowest annual growth was a 5.8% increase in fiscal 2018. Infosys’ shares fell as much as 14.7% to 1,185.3 rupees in their biggest intraday percentage drop since October 2019.

Infosys triggers slide in Indian shares; IT stocks fall

The Nifty 50 shed as much as 1.4%, and the IT index fell over 7%.

The Bengaluru-based company’s net profit of 61.28 billion rupees ($748.21 million) in the January-March quarter also missed analysts’ expectations of 66.24 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES.

Smaller rival HCLTech is due to report results later this week, while Wipro is expected next week.

Infosys Indian stocks

Comments

1000 characters

India’s Infosys tumbles 15% on weak revenue outlook, dents sector

Rupee ends winning streak, settles at 284.71 against US dollar

Imran appears before court as LHC takes up his pleas against several cases

PTI writes letter to Alvi

In response to SC order SBP acts obligingly

PM, caretaker CM sharpen the focus on Lahore

Dubai fire: PM Shehbaz directs Pakistan’s UAE mission to help families of victims

India, Russia in talks on free trade deal

Public Sector Development Programme: Rs129bn released for development projects

Guddu power plant: GHCL seeks approval to buy equipment

Supply of Thar coal to industry: Tax amendments on the cards

Read more stories