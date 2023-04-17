AVN 66.38 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.78%)
BAFL 28.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.84%)
BOP 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.76%)
CNERGY 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
DFML 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.81%)
DGKC 44.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
EPCL 43.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-4.48%)
FCCL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.59%)
FFL 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.13%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
HUBC 69.20 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.82%)
HUMNL 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KAPCO 24.64 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.19%)
KEL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.01%)
LOTCHEM 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.32%)
MLCF 26.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
NETSOL 75.13 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.44%)
OGDC 85.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
PAEL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
PPL 67.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.07%)
PRL 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.74%)
SNGP 41.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.48%)
TELE 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
TPLP 14.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
TRG 109.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.1%)
UNITY 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
BR100 4,096 Decreased By -9.7 (-0.24%)
BR30 14,689 Decreased By -11.3 (-0.08%)
KSE100 40,222 Increased By 16.8 (0.04%)
KSE30 14,978 Decreased By -11.7 (-0.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Infosys triggers slide in Indian shares; IT stocks fall

Reuters Published 17 Apr, 2023 10:55am
Follow us

BENGALURU: Indian shares opened lower on Monday, dragged by a sharp slide in information technology (IT) stocks after weak quarterly earnings from Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services.

The Nifty 50 fell 1.03% to 17,639.75, as of 9:35 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex lost 1.21% to 59,700.44. Five of the 13 major sectoral indexes declined.

High weightage IT index tumbled 7%, with India’s No.2 IT services exporter Infosys slumping 11%.

The company forecast its revenue growth hitting a six-year low in fiscal 2024, with clients deferring spending due to recession worries in major markets, the United States and Europe.

India’s top IT firm by market capitalisation, Tata Consultancy Services fell 3%.

The company also flagged uncertainty in the banking, financial, services and insurance (BFSI) segment in the near term in North American markets last week.

Indian shares close marginally higher

Meanwhile, Tech Mahindra lost nearly 7.5%. Global equities remained subdued on rising odds of a 25-basis point Fed rate hike in May after data showed resilience in core US retail sales.

Indian stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Infosys triggers slide in Indian shares; IT stocks fall

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal loss against US dollar

PTI writes letter to Alvi

PM, caretaker CM sharpen the focus on Lahore

Dubai fire: PM Shehbaz directs Pakistan’s UAE mission to help families of victims

Public Sector Development Programme: Rs129bn released for development projects

Guddu power plant: GHCL seeks approval to buy equipment

Supply of Thar coal to industry: Tax amendments on the cards

Transportation services or carriage of goods thru roads: Provinces notify formula for sales tax

FTO’s jurisdiction: IHC sets aside President’s order

Three Pakistanis among 16 killed in Dubai building blaze

Read more stories